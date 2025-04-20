This Canned Fruit Is The Secret To More Flavorful Burgers

Adaptability is a likable trait in people and food. For the latter, few things are as multifaceted as burgers. Whether you want to stack them high with pickles, fresh veggies, and generous dollops of sauces or layer them with a range of less traditional toppings, there's no end to the options. For those with a palate for unconventional burger toppings, such as kimchi, another unexpected ingredient can double the flavor quotient of your burger and zhuzh it up in seconds: canned pineapple.

People on the other side of the war on pineapple — those who view the fruit on pizza as a culinary abomination — might be a little iffy about putting it on a burger. But there's a reason the fruit is a primary ingredient in Hawaiian sliders.

It pairs well with patties off the grill by balancing out their savory meatiness, and it's the ideal topping for anyone who enjoys a subtle sprinkle of sweetness on an umami-packed burger. The canned form makes it even easier to whip up this dish in no time, and the juice dripping from canned pineapples helps add a bit of moisture, reducing the need for other condiments and sauces.