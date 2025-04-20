This Canned Fruit Is The Secret To More Flavorful Burgers
Adaptability is a likable trait in people and food. For the latter, few things are as multifaceted as burgers. Whether you want to stack them high with pickles, fresh veggies, and generous dollops of sauces or layer them with a range of less traditional toppings, there's no end to the options. For those with a palate for unconventional burger toppings, such as kimchi, another unexpected ingredient can double the flavor quotient of your burger and zhuzh it up in seconds: canned pineapple.
People on the other side of the war on pineapple — those who view the fruit on pizza as a culinary abomination — might be a little iffy about putting it on a burger. But there's a reason the fruit is a primary ingredient in Hawaiian sliders.
It pairs well with patties off the grill by balancing out their savory meatiness, and it's the ideal topping for anyone who enjoys a subtle sprinkle of sweetness on an umami-packed burger. The canned form makes it even easier to whip up this dish in no time, and the juice dripping from canned pineapples helps add a bit of moisture, reducing the need for other condiments and sauces.
How to make the most of your pineapple burger
Before adding canned pineapple to your burger, season the fruit to enhance its natural flavors and help mask any canned taste. Grilling the pineapple is a great way to get caramelized flavor, but a dash of smoked paprika or chipotle powder on the fruit straight from the can will bring depth to your creation in less time. If you're unsure about the right canned pineapple to use, you can pick from our list of the best canned pineapple brands before attempting to add this convenient secret to your burger.
While canned pineapple alone can bring a burst of zest, tang, and sweetness, knowing the right ingredients to pair it with can help you put the fruit to optimum use. Nothing tastes better than pineapple wrapped in bacon, a fusion that adds salty and smoky notes, creating a more layered flavor profile. Cheese is also an excellent way to temper the pineapple's sweetness. But you need to know the right cheese to pair with the fruit in your burger. A mild, buttery, and slightly tangy cheese like Havarti pairs well with pineapple.
If you want to add condiments to your burger, think outside the typical ketchup and mustard box. Instead, pair the juice from the canned pineapple with soy sauce, brown sugar, rice vinegar, sesame oil, garlic, and ginger to make a quick stovetop teriyaki that will make your pineapple teriyaki burgers the talk of the cookout.