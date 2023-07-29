11 Unconventional Burger Toppings You Need To Try

When it comes to dressing up your burger, the possibilities are limitless. Choices like cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ketchup are undeniable favorites, but it doesn't hurt to mix it up and try something new. Even if that something seems out there. Don't worry, we're still just talking about burgers. Unique toppings can add an unexpectedly delicious twist to quintessential flavors, taking it to another level of creativity and enjoyment. Not only can some of the more uncommon toppings transform an ordinary burger, but they can give you the freedom to experiment with different textures, flavors, and cultures.

Perhaps you like a spicy kick. Go ahead and add that hot sauce or sriracha to your patty. Maybe you like the sweetness of fruit or the savory combination found in bacon jam So, play around! Some of the best burger recipes incorporate unorthodox and innovative ingredients. Whether you want to push the boundaries at your next BBQ or simply seek a little bit of fun in the kitchen, we've rounded up some enticing ideas to elevate your burger game.