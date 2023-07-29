11 Unconventional Burger Toppings You Need To Try
When it comes to dressing up your burger, the possibilities are limitless. Choices like cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ketchup are undeniable favorites, but it doesn't hurt to mix it up and try something new. Even if that something seems out there. Don't worry, we're still just talking about burgers. Unique toppings can add an unexpectedly delicious twist to quintessential flavors, taking it to another level of creativity and enjoyment. Not only can some of the more uncommon toppings transform an ordinary burger, but they can give you the freedom to experiment with different textures, flavors, and cultures.
Perhaps you like a spicy kick. Go ahead and add that hot sauce or sriracha to your patty. Maybe you like the sweetness of fruit or the savory combination found in bacon jam So, play around! Some of the best burger recipes incorporate unorthodox and innovative ingredients. Whether you want to push the boundaries at your next BBQ or simply seek a little bit of fun in the kitchen, we've rounded up some enticing ideas to elevate your burger game.
1. Bacon jam
We love bacon. We love jam. We see little reason why we wouldn't love them combined. Bacon jam is a balance of sweet, salty, and savory flavors that practically has us begging to try it on toast or biscuits. So why not on a burger? A lone patty always asks for more, and bacon jam provides an easy way to give your burger a little bit of everything. Sweet and salty, check. Fatty and savory, check. Basic recipes typically call for bacon, brown sugar, maple syrup, and some apple cider vinegar to cut through the fat and give the jam some acidity, plus a little onion, garlic, salt, and pepper. But there are many ways to make bacon jam, from using maple bacon for extra sweetness or applewood bacon for a smoky flavor to adding bourbon or chili powder for a kick.
Another beauty of bacon jam is that it'll complement just about any protein. It doesn't matter if you're grilling turkey burgers, chicken burgers, or beef burgers — the flavors in this unconventional topping will enhance the flavors of your dish. We recommend whipping up a simple maple bacon jam and dressing your beef patty like you might if it were a BBQ cheeseburger.
2. Pineapple
Pineapple on pizza is a divisive topic and has left the world standing on one side of the fence or the other. But pineapple on burgers? We don't even need to argue — it works. It helps that pineapple is rather sturdy, so it can be stacked on burgers and sandwiches without the worry of it sliding around or falling off. Slices can also be conveniently thrown on the grill, so you don't have to go out of your way to include them at your cookout. Just char some at the same time you might add cheese to your patties.
Being such a versatile fruit, pineapple adds a burst of juicy flavor without being too tart or sweet. Chicken and pineapple are a classic duo, so it's safe to say topping a chicken patty with the fruit would be delicious. But pineapple works with other proteins too, so you can get creative. Nowadays, pineapples on burgers are becoming more commonplace, despite being an eccentric topping. Sometimes they are called "hula burgers" or "Aussie burgers", the latter of which consists of essential toppings like beetroot, a fried, runny egg, pineapple, and bacon. You could also try an island twist with these Caribbean cheeseburgers topped with grilled pineapple.
3. Peanut butter and sriracha
Forgoing typical condiments and topping your beef burger with peanut butter and sriracha might sound wild, but it's actually a very underrated flavor combo. Peanut butter on burgers isn't entirely a new invention. It's said that Elvis Presley's favorite sandwich included peanut butter, bananas, and bacon, and the infamous combo has since been turned into an Elvis-style burger. But putting sriracha into the mix? Perhaps the way it evokes Thai cuisine, with spicy and nutty flavors, makes it work so well. It could be the bold umami flavor profile that keeps us coming back for another bite. We're serious, though — don't knock it before you try it.
There are several sriracha hacks you'll wish you knew sooner, like mixing it with mayo to make a spicy aioli or using it as a dry seasoning, all of which will elevate your burger. Pairing it with peanut butter marks yet another great way to highlight the sauce. Various restaurants prepare their burgers in this manner, and with such simple ingredients, we think it's worth trying at home and encouraging all of your friends to take a bite, too.
4. Chimichurri
You typically see chimichurri sauce drizzled on top of steak, but it's tasty with any grilled meat, which makes it an excellent topping for burgers. With a small list of ingredients, chimichurri is a relative breeze to prepare — it's a mixture of fresh parsley, cilantro, garlic, oregano, shallots, red wine vinegar, olive oil, and red pepper flakes. There's a balance between tangy and spicy flavors because of the vinegar and pepper but overall, the sauce is best described as herbaceous. While it looks similar to pesto, chimichurri differs entirely in flavor and culture. Pesto is Italian, and consists of basil, parmesan, and pine nuts in addition to olive oil and garlic; chimichurri hails from Argentina, and its flavor profile is very unlike a savory pesto.
Chimichurri goes so well with steak because it complements the meat's smoky and salty flavors. Likewise, the sauce marries nicely with a well-seasoned beef patty. Since chimichurri goes with any grilled meat, it also tastes great with other grilled patties, such as chicken burgers. And if you're ever in doubt about how to pair the sauce, choose a cuisine that matches the culture. We recommend trying other Argentine flavors, such as these Argentinian beef burgers with chimichurri.
5. Hoisin sauce
Unfamiliar with hoisin sauce? It's a condiment that's a staple of Asian cuisine, usually served alongside spring rolls for dipping or mixed into noodle dishes. But it's actually quite versatile; you can incorporate this sauce as a marinade, salad dressing, in stews or soups, and even in dessert. Commonly store-bought, hoisin sauce is comprised of ingredients like fermented soybeans, sugar, garlic, red chili peppers, sesame oil, vinegar, and a five-spice blend.
Just as it can transform pho or finger foods, it can do wonders for the flavor profile of your burger. Both salty and tangy, hoisin sauce compares somewhat to barbeque sauce. For burgers, it goes well with other Asian flavors (like this Thai burger) or complementary toppings such as sriracha, chili garlic sauce, scallions, or carrots. If you think about Asian cuisine and apply it to your beef burger, hoisin sauce can easily join the party.
6. Greek yogurt
There are so many cool ways to use Greek yogurt, and while adding it to burgers might not be at the top of your list, it's definitely worth trying. Plain Greek yogurt is thick and velvety (perfect for spreading), with the classic tang yogurt is known for. It's easily adaptable and basically begging to be improved upon, making it a great topping for burgers. It might seem particularly unconventional, but it comes down to playing with flavor profiles.
Once again, if you're unsure how to start pairing different flavors, look at the country. Greek yogurt calls for other Greek flavors. This Greek chicken burger, for instance, combines yogurt with lemon pepper to use with ground chicken patties blended with feta cheese, oregano, and onion, topped with classic staples like tomato and cucumber. Another idea is to riff on a Greek kabob. A beef kabob might use ingredients like honey, feta, red pepper, grape tomatoes, and — you guessed it — Greek yogurt. Your beef burger deserves to benefit from the same flavors.
7. Hollandaise sauce
We probably should've guessed that after eggs on burgers became such a gourmet ordeal, hollandaise sauce would follow. Though out of the ordinary as a topping, it somehow still makes complete sense. It can help us combine so many favorites: brunch, eggs, and burgers. Also, hollandaise sauce isn't too far off from the traditional condiments we're used to putting on our patties. The buttery-rich sauce requires just a few ingredients — egg yolk, melted butter, and lemon juice sometimes seasoned with a little cayenne or white pepper — and pairs well with steamed vegetables or classics like eggs Benedict. These days, burgers are stuffed with butter or topped with fried eggs. A dollop of hollandaise feels like it could belong, too.
If you don't know how to make hollandaise at home, it's simple enough, but we won't fault you if you buy it premade. To try it on your next burger, you could go for something basic, like this Eggs Benedict burger, which is just a rendition of the brunch fave. Perhaps also consider a cafe-style dish, like a turkey burger topped with avocado, tomatoes, and hollandaise sauce.
8. Pickled onions
Sometimes, elevating a classic topping is a great way to enhance an entire dish. Onions on burgers are nothing new; neither are pickles. Pickled onions, however, are a way to take your burger to another level without veering too far from tradition. Aside from packing a lot of flavor, pickled red onions have a beautiful color that gives all the more appeal to recipes. If you're pickling the vegetable yourself, there are some tips for preserving that vibrant color that can help you in the long run. You could also buy them from, for example, Whole Foods and Walmart, and save time.
However you get them in your kitchen, they are a delectable topping for burgers. The tangy bite of pickled onions can add dimension and contrast to your burger. They also deliver great texture, and we know that a good burger is all about flavor, mouthfeel, and individuality. Just about anyone can make a basic burger with generic toppings. But burgers can benefit from a little extra, and pickling onions is an uncomplicated way to give your burger and your tastebuds more.
9. Fruit slaw or salsa
Fruit on burgers isn't unheard of, but it might not be the norm for the block party. Still, you can impress your friends and family by adding a juicy topping like fruit slaw or salsa. One of the big selling points f this unique topping is that fruit can be incorporated in so many delectable ways. Fruit salsa or fruit slaw is not just one recipe, but hundreds. It's all about finding your favorite. You can forgo cheese, ketchup, mustard, bacon, tomato, and all the basics (sorry, bacon) and give your burger a real makeover with just one well-made fruit concoction. These Ha-Cha-Cha burgers take standard chicken or turkey burgers to the next level with a spicy, jalapeño and peach salsa while this Caribbean jerk burger with mango slaw calls for a turkey burger topped with a coleslaw-mango combo.
There's one main difference between coleslaw and slaw, and that's cabbage; the latter doesn't require it. A fruit slaw typically consists of some sort of dressing alongside the fruits of your choosing (think fruit cocktail flavors or other typical fruit combinations); and a fruit salsa requires ingredients authentic to a salsa — onion, peppers, garlic, lime juice, or cilantro — with diced fruit. Some ideas for a fruit slaw include chopped grapes, strawberries, or kiwi tossed with vinegar, lemon juice, and a dash of yogurt. As for a great salsa, there are tons of fresh fruit salsa recipes perfect for the summer grilling season.
10. Kimchi
You may be wondering what kimchi is. At its base level, kimchi is just salted and fermented vegetables, not too unlike sauerkraut. This spicy Korean side dish has many variations, but the one we're most familiar with — baechu kimchi — is made with fermented Napa cabbage. Despite being a popular side dish, kimchi can be used in several ways, such as in pasta sauce, pho, or even pancake batter. A topping for your burger is yet another great use of this Korean staple.
While kimchi is primarily part of Asian and Korean cuisine, it goes particularly well with the salty beef in burgers. These Korean Burgers with Gochugaru BBQ sauce and kimchi slaw combine some of the tastiest Korean flavors into one unique dish. Gochugaru BBQ sauce is a sticky, sweet fermented chili pepper paste made with Korean red peppers that pairs perfectly with spicy kimchi. Another way to add kimchi to your burgers in a simpler manner is to think about popular Korean flavors like red pepper, ginger, garlic, green onion, and sesame seeds. These can easily be added to burgers in a pinch, with kimchi fitting perfectly into the mix.
11. Corn
Corn on the cob is usually grilled and served as a side at cookouts. Why not put it on your burger? You can grill it, season it, or cook it Mexican-style with a play on elote. Elote is all the rage these days, so you could try this vegan beyond elote burger that brings the elements of Mexican street food to a meatless patty. Inversely, you could add corn to your beef, chicken, or turkey patties.
Further, from adding adobo or chipotle to canned corn for a spicy kick to incorporating other Mexican faves like avocado slices or guacamole, there are so many ways to jazz up your burgers. Just prepare your corn like you usually would and mix it together with mayo, cilantro, lime juice, garlic, and red onion to form one perfect topping. Or keep it straightforward and add grilled corn with salt and pepper to your near-perfect cheeseburger. Once merely a side, corn now can be so much more. Have fun with it!