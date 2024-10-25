Unexpected Fruits To Layer On Your Burger And The Cheeses To Pair With Them
When we think about burger toppings, usually ingredients like pickles, onion, lettuce, ketchup, and mustard come to mind. However, if you're looking for more unconventional burger toppings, one option that's well worth trying is fruit. Fruits not only give a unique burst of flavor on your hamburger, but they also add moisture that enhances the meat's juicy bite.
If you're interested in trying this combo, you're in luck. Daily Meal spoke with John Warr, executive chef at Radisson Blu Mall of America and FireLake Cocktail Bar & Grill in an exclusive conversation and got the low-down on which fruits to add to your burgers. He also offered up insights as to how to season specific fruits to give your meal an extra boost of flavor. Plus he provided a few tips as to which cheese pairings work best these fruits — pineapple, mango, and fig, to be exact. These picks incorporate flavors such as sweetness and tanginess while adding extra texture to your burger.
Selecting and seasoning fruits for your burgers
One controversial yet tasty choice is to try adding pineapple to your burger. John Warr explains that it has a sweet and sour flavor that pairs well with patties off the grill. He adds that if you really want to ramp up that smoky taste, you can add a dollop of BBQ sauce. To prep your pineapple you'll typically slice it into rings so it easily fits on your buger. Warr adds that all you have to do is "grill and season [the pineapple] with a dash of smoked paprika or chipotle powder to add depth."
Another tropical option you could try is mango, which Warr explains, "adds a juicy, sweet, and tangy layer that complements spicy elements, making it great for jerk-seasoned chicken or turkey burgers." Warr suggests you season mango with chili powder and lime juice (or maybe try dusting this food with Tajín, a chili-lime seasoning) to really pull out its flavor. Or, you could pile a chunky mango salsa or mango chutney on top.
Warr also says that "figs bring an earthy sweetness that pairs well with lamb burgers or burgers with a Mediterranean flavor profile." You could use a pre-made fig spread to keep things simple, or you could make a fig-onion compote. If you choose the latter, Warr suggests roasting them with balsamic glaze and rosemary to get an even sweeter flavor with caramelized notes.
What about the cheese?
Adding cheese to your fruit-topped burger just makes sense, and Chef John Warr has suggestions for which cheeses to use. For a pineapple burger, he notes that you'll want to find a way to balance the intensely sweet notes. "A sharp, tangy cheese like Gruyère or Havarti contrasts well with the fruit's sweetness," he explains.
Speaking of sweet, figs are even more sugary than pineapple, which gives you room to venture into some of the more pungent and powerful cheeses. Warr suggests trying goat cheese or blue cheese, to not only add balance the sweetness, but also to add a creamy texture to the burger.
For a mango-topped burger Warr again suggests turning up the heat with something spicy like Pepper Jack. Or, he suggests that "Cheddar provides a bit of heat and a salty contrast to the juicy mango." With these fruit and pairing suggestions burger night just got a lot more interesting.