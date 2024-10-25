Unexpected Fruits To Layer On Your Burger And The Cheeses To Pair With Them

One controversial yet tasty choice is to try adding pineapple to your burger. John Warr explains that it has a sweet and sour flavor that pairs well with patties off the grill. He adds that if you really want to ramp up that smoky taste, you can add a dollop of BBQ sauce. To prep your pineapple you'll typically slice it into rings so it easily fits on your buger. Warr adds that all you have to do is "grill and season [the pineapple] with a dash of smoked paprika or chipotle powder to add depth."

Another tropical option you could try is mango, which Warr explains, "adds a juicy, sweet, and tangy layer that complements spicy elements, making it great for jerk-seasoned chicken or turkey burgers." Warr suggests you season mango with chili powder and lime juice (or maybe try dusting this food with Tajín, a chili-lime seasoning) to really pull out its flavor. Or, you could pile a chunky mango salsa or mango chutney on top.

Warr also says that "figs bring an earthy sweetness that pairs well with lamb burgers or burgers with a Mediterranean flavor profile." You could use a pre-made fig spread to keep things simple, or you could make a fig-onion compote. If you choose the latter, Warr suggests roasting them with balsamic glaze and rosemary to get an even sweeter flavor with caramelized notes.