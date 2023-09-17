Hawaiian Sliders Are The Miniature Burgers Bursting With Tropical Taste

There are tons of great party foods out there to serve up at your next get-together, and one classic little dish to cook up is sliders. Mini hamburgers that you can eat in just a couple of bites? The perfect finger food.

Since sliders are essentially bite-sized burgers, they often can contain many of the same ingredients and condiments as your standard burger. Or, you can get creative with them and go for things like RedHot Buffalo sliders, pulled pork sliders, or a tasty tropical Hawaiian burger slider.

If it's the Hawaiian burger slider you go for, things are going to look a little different than your classic beef burger snack. Rather than just containing your standard patty, lettuce, and tomato, these snacks feature a slice of pineapple to add a burst of sweetness to them. Here's what else to know about these Hawaiian burger sliders as well as a few other types of Hawaiian sliders you can make.