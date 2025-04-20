11 Rotisserie Chicken Red Flags That Should Stop You In Your Tracks

It's truly remarkable how a simple blend of herbs and spices combined with the right cooking method makes rotisserie chicken taste so good. Considering that, it's no surprise that Americans love rotisserie chicken to the core, which is also why it's been thriving at most grocery stores ever since it was first introduced in the early 1990s. Other than how divine it tastes, everyone also loves how versatile rotisserie chicken is, as besides eating it as it is, there's so much more that you can do with it while it's fresh, and with leftovers, which makes them buy it more often.

Advertisement

However, despite being regulars at the rotisserie chicken section in a grocery store, some shoppers often end up buying one that isn't as fresh, or doesn't taste as good as expected. But, is there really a good way to pick a rotisserie chicken that isn't of substandard quality? Yes, there indeed is! All you have to do is look out for certain red flags. From how well it is packed to the way it is stored, you'd be surprised to know the sort of red flags you may have ignored so far, which is possibly why you've ended up with mediocre or low-grade rotisserie chicken often. But fortunately, once you know what you need to look out for, you'll surely be able to pick out a good-quality rotisserie chicken with ease.

Advertisement