11 Rotisserie Chicken Red Flags That Should Stop You In Your Tracks
It's truly remarkable how a simple blend of herbs and spices combined with the right cooking method makes rotisserie chicken taste so good. Considering that, it's no surprise that Americans love rotisserie chicken to the core, which is also why it's been thriving at most grocery stores ever since it was first introduced in the early 1990s. Other than how divine it tastes, everyone also loves how versatile rotisserie chicken is, as besides eating it as it is, there's so much more that you can do with it while it's fresh, and with leftovers, which makes them buy it more often.
However, despite being regulars at the rotisserie chicken section in a grocery store, some shoppers often end up buying one that isn't as fresh, or doesn't taste as good as expected. But, is there really a good way to pick a rotisserie chicken that isn't of substandard quality? Yes, there indeed is! All you have to do is look out for certain red flags. From how well it is packed to the way it is stored, you'd be surprised to know the sort of red flags you may have ignored so far, which is possibly why you've ended up with mediocre or low-grade rotisserie chicken often. But fortunately, once you know what you need to look out for, you'll surely be able to pick out a good-quality rotisserie chicken with ease.
1. The chicken appears discolored
Perhaps one of the biggest indicators of a rotisserie chicken's quality is its color. A well-cooked rotisserie chicken should have a nice golden-brown hue, but, if it instead looks discolored, you definitely shouldn't buy it. A telltale sign of discoloration is grey or green colored patches on the surface, which are very easy to spot. These patches indicate that the chicken has potential harmful bacteria growth and has started to go bad. If not large off-colored patches, rotisserie chicken may also appear discolored if the skin is excessively slimy, which is another red flag and a sign that the chicken isn't good enough to consume.
Although looking out for discoloration is an easy way to figure out how fresh rotisserie chicken is, sometimes, the signs may not be as obvious. There could also be instances where the chicken appears alright at the store, but once you buy it and bring it home, something seems a bit off. In situations like this, you can determine whether the chicken is fresh or not by checking the color of its flesh on the inside. As per the USDA, cooked chicken can range in color from white to pink to tan. But, if the inside too has large grey- or green-colored patches or appears slimy instead of juicy, it's better to throw it out. Though that may feel bad for wasting a bit of money, it's a lot better than risking illness because of spoiled food.
2. Its skin is cracked and tearing apart
When cooked properly, rotisserie chicken will have tight skin that stays intact on its entire surface. If you instead notice a pile of rotisserie chickens with skin that appears cracked and is tearing apart at multiple places, you should definitely avoid buying one of them. Though this may not seem like too major of a problem, it should be considered one, as it's a sign that the rotisserie chicken may not have the best texture.
It's safe to say that ignoring this red flag will definitely lead to disappointment, as in most cases, if the skin has cracks, it's likely that the moisture from the meat has evaporated and caused the chicken to dry out. So, if the skin is tearing apart, it could mean either of two things: the chicken was overcooked to begin with, or it has been sitting under a heat lamp for too long, both of which can cause it to dry out. In both cases, the chicken will be extremely chewy and unpleasant to eat. Moreover, when looking out for cracked skin, instead of just glancing over the surface, you should also examine the joints carefully. Sometimes, the skin on the breasts and thighs may not be tearing apart as much, but the cracks will be a lot more visible especially around the leg joints, which also indicates that the rotisserie chicken has dried out. Luckily, besides discoloration, this is one of the easiest red flags to spot and can stop you from making a purchase you'd later regret.
3. The skin has uneven dark patches
Of course, a few dark patches on the surface of a rotisserie chicken don't necessarily mean it's a red flag. But, if the skin has evident burnt patches all around, you shouldn't buy that rotisserie chicken. This one is easy to spot, and most of you would also know what makes this a red flag, as burnt obviously means overcooked. Plus, as noted, overcooked chicken is excessively chewy and difficult to eat. However, before reaching the conclusion that every rotisserie chicken with a few dark patches is probably overcooked and shouldn't be purchased, there's something worth keeping in mind that can help you with better judgment.
It's worth noting that sometimes, rotisserie chicken is glazed with certain dark-colored sauces, like barbecue or teriyaki sauce. These sauces could also be the reason behind those dark patches on a rotisserie chicken. In this case, the meat inside is usually perfectly cooked and juicy. So, before judging whether a rotisserie chicken is overcooked or not based on its color, you should check the ingredients used to make it, and if the list mentions any of those dark sauces, it should mostly be fine. But, if there are visible burnt patches that are also causing the skin to tear apart, and making the meat appear dry, it's best to trust your gut and avoid buying that rotisserie chicken.
4. The chicken smells unpleasant
Considering the fact that chicken has a rich meaty aroma of its own, plus rotisserie chicken is cooked with various seasonings and flavorings, it's perfectly logical to expect it to smell divine. But, imagine walking past a stock of rotisserie chickens that smell sour and plain unpleasant. That's bound to put you off and will luckily also stop you from buying a rotisserie chicken. Rotisserie chicken that smells sour is definitely a warning sign that the chicken has started to go bad due to harmful bacteria growth, as it is either probably old, or has been sitting around at room temperature for too long, and consuming it may lead to potential illness.
Sometimes, it's also possible that not all the rotisserie chickens kept at a display may smell sour, despite one or a few of them having gone bad. This can happen when the aroma of freshly made rotisserie chickens masks the smell of spoiled ones. In a situation like this, spotting this particular red flag can get a lot more challenging. But, it is also important to steer clear of rotisserie chicken that smells even slightly off or similar to rotten eggs. So, it would be ideal to smell the chicken you are likely to buy carefully, before making a decision. If you still sense the aroma of the rest of the rotisserie chickens masking the smell of the one you want to buy, you can always take it away from the display to assess it better.
5. The packaging is damaged
When buying a rotisserie chicken, along with its quality, you should consider checking the packaging. The step is indeed crucial, as it will help you spot any sort of damage on the package and just like most other perishable food items, damaged packaging can be a sign that there's an onset of harmful bacteria growth. If things haven't reached that extreme and the chicken inside the packaging seems fine, it's still worth reconsidering buying that particular piece of rotisserie chicken. Damaged packaging can also mean that the rotisserie chicken hasn't been handled properly, either by the staff or other customers at the store, which is a red flag in itself.
Depending on what the rotisserie chicken is packed in, there are a few telltale signs of damaged packaging. Although not as common, some smaller stores do pack rotisserie chickens in aluminum foil, and an easy way to check if the package is damaged is by looking out for large visible tears. Similarly, if you notice a rotisserie chicken lying around in a hot food bag that is ripped at odd places, you should definitely avoid buying it. Lastly, if your go-to grocery store packs rotisserie chickens in plastic take-out containers, and if that container has large dents, it's quite likely that the chicken wasn't handled properly. Plus, it's also worth taking a look at the seal because if it looks damaged, it's possible that someone either tried to open the container or actually opened it, which is a clear indicator that it shouldn't be bought.
6. It is stored at room temperature
There are plenty of ways to pick out the best rotisserie chicken at a grocery store, with a crucial way being reaching the store when they are made to pick one while it is at its peak freshness. However, as that may not always be possible for every customer, the fact that grocery stores and supermarkets have heat lamps to keep the rotisserie chickens hot and fresh is definitely a blessing. But, if you ever come across a grocery store that keeps their rotisserie chickens on display at room temperature, you should walk right out. Storing rotisserie chicken at room temperature is a red flag not just because it will end up turning the chicken cold, but also because it's bound to spoil it a lot faster.
The USDA strictly recommends not to leave cooked chicken at room temperature for more than two hours, as it can lead to harmful bacteria reintroducing itself on the surface, despite the chicken having reached the right internal temperature. If you consume chicken that was stored at room temperature for longer than two hours, you'll also be at risk for food-borne illnesses. So, in case you notice a few rotisserie chickens at the display but there's no heat lamp around, it's better not to buy one of them. You can consider buying one from that grocery store only if the staff actually takes a chicken out of the rotisserie oven right in front of you, and packs it soon after.
7. It's sitting in a pool of liquid
If the container a rotisserie chicken is packed in has absolutely no juices in it, most people can figure out it has dried out, which would stop them from buying it. However, what many don't realize is that the opposite is also true. While a lack of juices is an obvious sign that the rotisserie chicken is dry, an excess amount of liquid too, can often mean the same. If a rotisserie chicken is sitting in a large pool of liquid, it could either mean that the chicken is extremely juicy, or that it has been sitting under a heat lamp for too long, which has caused it to release all its juices and dry out. The second scenario is more likely.
Other than the chicken losing all its juices, there's one more reason why it's best not to buy a rotisserie chicken sitting in too much liquid, something that most people wouldn't realize as easily. Chef Scott Groth, a rotisserie expert who also runs the food blog 'I'd Rather Be A Chef', mentioned to The Takeout, "If the chicken appears to be swimming in liquid, it might indicate that additional juice has been added to mask dryness." This is an even bigger red flag, as it's difficult to know exactly which juices were added to mask the rotisserie chicken's dryness, and hence, it's best to steer clear of one that's sitting in excess liquid.
8. The packaging lacks necessary labels
It's a well-known fact that perishable food items must have certain labels on the packaging, so that the customers can get a better idea of what they are about to consume. If a grocery chain or supermarket sells rotisserie chickens without displaying the necessary labels on its package, it's best to walk right out, as you would never know what they are hiding by not displaying the needed labels. It may seem confusing to know which labels to look out for, but luckily, there are a few guidelines for the same. As per the USDA's guide to federal food labeling requirements for meat and poultry products, there are eight mandatory requirements for each product label.
These requirements include: product name, inspection legend and establishment number, handling statement, net weight statement, ingredients statement, address line, nutrition facts, and safe handling instructions. Other than these mandatory labels, it is also ideal to look out for a "use by" label so that you'd know how fresh the rotisserie chicken is when you buy it. If any of these labels aren't properly displayed or have information missing, it's better to assume something is fishy than to take a risk by buying rotisserie chicken from that grocery store or supermarket.
9. The display is overstocked
A well-stocked display of rotisserie chickens will surely tempt anyone enough to have a look and possibly also buy one of them. However, if the display is overstocked, that's definitely not a good sign, and also an unexpected red flag that you should remember while buying rotisserie chicken. You may wonder how an overstocked display can be a red flag, as after all, wouldn't it be a good sign that the grocery store has a lot of rotisserie chickens ready for its customers? Although a well-stocked display is a good sign, an overstocked one can instead mean that the grocery store's turnover isn't much as the chicken probably doesn't taste too good, which is why there's a higher supply than demand.
Plus, you'd never know how long each rotisserie chicken has been sitting at the display for (possibly even longer than two hours and without a decent heat source), which can lower its temperature and lead it to reach the temperature danger zone of 40-140 degrees Fahrenheit, as per the USDA. However, if you often notice an overstocked display at your favorite grocery store and would like to give them the benefit of the doubt, you can check if the chicken is okay enough to be purchased by having a look at the condensation inside the container. Scott Groth also mentioned to The Takeout, "Condensation inside the container might indicate that the chicken sat in the packaging for too long, which can lead to soggy skin." So, if an overstocked display doesn't come across as too alarming from the get-go, excess condensation in the container should definitely stop you from buying a rotisserie chicken from that store.
10. The rotisserie chicken weighs less
Since all chickens aren't the same, it's always possible that all the rotisserie chickens at a grocery store don't weigh the same either. Although a minor difference in weight is acceptable, if one or a few of the rotisserie chickens weigh significantly less than the others on display, that's a major red flag you need to watch out for. If a rotisserie chicken weighs a lot less than the rest, it's quite likely that the chicken was overcooked and has dried out. You may think that the chicken was smaller to begin with, but that isn't a great sign either, especially on the store's part, as it shows a lack of quality control. Even if the chicken is indeed juicy and you end up buying it, you'd still be paying either the same or a similar amount as you would for one that weighs more, which means you won't get enough value for the amount of money you spend.
Whatever the case may be, it's best to avoid rotisserie chicken that weighs less, and also looks a bit shriveled compared to the others. To check if all rotisserie chickens weigh the same, or if you have doubts about a particular one from the stock, you can pick up a few and weigh them individually to compare them better, and eventually choose the plumpest one. If the grocery store you buy your rotisserie chicken from usually sells them at a flat rate, weighing them is even more crucial, as it would help with picking the best one at that rate.
11. The ingredients seem confusing
There's a major myth about rotisserie chicken that it always contains strange additives. But luckily, that isn't always the case. Most grocery stores take pride in using fresh ingredients and are also quite transparent about it by listing all of them on the label. While a list of ingredients that includes fresh chicken, herbs and seasonings, and even a few simple additives is okay, if the ingredient list instead seems extremely confusing, you're better off not buying from that grocery store. It's natural for grocery stores to use a few additives, as they usually help make rotisserie chickens juicy, and can sometimes also increase their shelf life. But, the list should never be too long and packed with ingredients that seem like they don't belong on a food label.
Scott Groth explicitly mentioned to The Takeout that, "Oftentimes, grocery stores add flavoring enhancements to inexpensive chickens," which is surely not a good sign. Chef Groth further added, "If the chicken has a ton of ingredients you don't recognize on the label, it will most likely be dry after it is cooked." Based on this, unfortunately, a long list of complicated ingredients and additives can also indicate that the grocery store probably doesn't care too much about the quality of their rotisserie chickens. In that case, it's surely better to steer clear and instead buy from a place that uses as few additives as possible.
