The Red Flag To Watch Out For When Buying Rotisserie Chicken

When it comes to ready-made food at the supermarket, it's hard to find something better than a good rotisserie chicken. It's hot and (hopefully) fresh, comes in a few flavors if you're lucky, is often more affordable, and provides enough protein to feed a crowd or to meal plan for a few days.

But rotisserie chickens aren't created equal, and the last thing you want to see when you get home is a sad, small chicken that tastes like it was spit-roasted yesterday. Thankfully there are several tips to help you spot the best, with an easy red flag to be on the lookout for: Extra juice in the container.

You'd be forgiven for thinking that extra juice in the container is a good thing, that it means the chicken is juicy too. What it actually means is the chicken was once juicy, but now it's all outside the chicken for you to see. And not only is the chicken dry, but those juices congeal on the exterior when they cool. There's a reason they don't make chicken-flavored Jell-O, though nothing's stopping you from putting your rotisserie chicken in some...