14 Rotisserie Chicken Myths You Should Stop Buying Into

There are few meat options out there that are as convenient, or as tasty, as good old rotisserie chicken. This crowd-pleasing protein has only been a staple in supermarkets since the mid-1980s, but with its ubiquity, it feels as though it's been around for way longer. These days, virtually every mainstream supermarket has a rotisserie chicken section, with the granddaddy of them all, Costco, selling over 100 million of them per year.

We can understand why there's such high demand for these ready-to-go options, too. Rotisserie chickens are highly affordable food items that cut out the hours-long work of roasting a chicken at home, and give you immediate access to warm, delicious meat. They're the perfect take-home option for a speedy dinner, and leftover rotisserie chicken can be used in a nearly infinite amount of recipes, from chicken pot pie to Caesar salad.

Interestingly, though, for a food that's so popular, there's still a lot of misinformation about rotisserie chickens flying around. Certain myths are commonplace, with questions about their origins, their freshness, and their ingredients being asked routinely. These myths are made even more prevalent by the fact that these chickens are ready-cooked and often have limited nutritional information on their labels, meaning we have less knowledge about how they're made. Never fear, though — we decided it was high time to clear up a few facts about this evergreen supermarket staple.