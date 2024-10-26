The Rotisserie Chicken Red Flag That's Super Easy To Spot

Are you buying a rotisserie chicken for dinner? Excellent choice! This hot, juicy chicken is available at many supermarkets and often for cheap, and it's the perfect way to get a healthy, homemade meal without having to cook. But before grabbing any chicken from the lineup, there's a serious red flag to look out for. When picking out a rotisserie chicken, look closely at the skin. It should be a crisp, golden brown and cover the entirety of the meat. If the skin has cracks throughout the body or is breaking apart at the joints, the meat is likely overcooked.

You want the skin to appear taut. Rotisserie chickens require careful timing and temperature to cook thoroughly without drying out. Tight skin is a sign that the meat is still moist while shrunken skin is a sign the juices have evaporated.

Succulent flesh encased in sticky, flavorful skin is the goal. Nobody wants dry, stringy, overcooked chicken. So, if the skin doesn't look quite right, skip it. Chances are, there are plenty more chickens to choose from. But this easy hack is just one way to determine the best rotisserie chickens available, so read on to learn more red (and green) flags to watch out for.