5 Best Costco Items So Far In 2025

Store brands don't often have fans, but Costco has sold many quality, in-house items over the years. As products debut, Costco shoppers are frequently excited to try them and see which new offerings are good, which are less appealing, and which flop entirely.

So far, 2025 has been promising for new Costco items, with exciting debuts all over the store, from the food court to the alcohol aisle and the bakery to the freezers. The strawberry banana smoothie is a great shopping companion when looking for the bakery's garlic parmesan butter dinner rolls and brown butter sugar cookies.

Over by the frozen foods, Costco is also shaking up its potato game with Kirkland Signature crispy french fries. Meanwhile, Kirkland Signature vodka and soda cans are an attempt to appeal to a steady market for hard seltzer beverages. Reviews may be slightly mixed for some of these items, but they're all exciting enough to try.