Costco Finally Has A Kirkland Version Of This Frozen Favorite

Costco shoppers are in for a treat. Kirkland Signature, the warehouse giant's house brand, just released an extra-crispy frozen french fry to rave reviews on Reddit. Until now, shoppers at the members-only superstore had few choices in the frozen fry section. However, if the taste stands up to the hype, this new item is going to give Ore-Ida a run for its money. Most Kirkland Signature products are highly rated by shoppers (although there are a few such as Take-and-Bake pizza that fail), and we suspect the new frozen french fries will become a favorite.

On Reddit, one user expressed relief that the Kirkland Signature fries weren't crinkle-cut. "I'm not a crinkle cut fry fan," they said, "and that's been the only option forever." Their preference may sound minor, but the shape of a french fry can impact the taste. Another Reddit user said the fries reminded them of those made by wholesale potato supplier Lamb Weston. There's a chance the Kirkland Signature fries may be from Lamb Weston, as Costco products are often manufactured by big names before being given the Kirkland Signature label.