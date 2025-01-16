Costco Finally Has A Kirkland Version Of This Frozen Favorite
Costco shoppers are in for a treat. Kirkland Signature, the warehouse giant's house brand, just released an extra-crispy frozen french fry to rave reviews on Reddit. Until now, shoppers at the members-only superstore had few choices in the frozen fry section. However, if the taste stands up to the hype, this new item is going to give Ore-Ida a run for its money. Most Kirkland Signature products are highly rated by shoppers (although there are a few such as Take-and-Bake pizza that fail), and we suspect the new frozen french fries will become a favorite.
On Reddit, one user expressed relief that the Kirkland Signature fries weren't crinkle-cut. "I'm not a crinkle cut fry fan," they said, "and that's been the only option forever." Their preference may sound minor, but the shape of a french fry can impact the taste. Another Reddit user said the fries reminded them of those made by wholesale potato supplier Lamb Weston. There's a chance the Kirkland Signature fries may be from Lamb Weston, as Costco products are often manufactured by big names before being given the Kirkland Signature label.
An affordable alternative to Ore-Ida
The price of the new Kirkland Signature fries also has Costco shoppers buzzing — only $6.79 for a five-pound bag. One eager user on Reddit comments they would "try them in a second!" comparing the low Costco price with Ore-Ida's. There are reasons why Kirkland Signature products are so affordable. When you remove the middleman and buy directly from the supplier, the price goes down, and those low prices are passed along to Costco customers.
Inexpensive or not, these Kirkland fries have our mouths watering. We see them laden with gravy and cheese curds for poutine or maybe loaded with guacamole and jalapeños for a Super Bowl party. The ways you can get these delicious fries into your mouth are endless. Whether you're oven-baking, deep-frying, or air-frying (that's the best way to get them super crispy), you can't go wrong with Costco's frozen fries. At such an affordable price, you may want to stock up. It's a good thing Costco sells freezers!