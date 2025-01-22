Costco's New Kirkland Canned Cocktails Look Like A Copycat Of This Famous Brand
Costco's Kirkland vodka brand often wins taste tests, which is shocking at its price. It's led many people to wonder who the distillers behind Kirkland vodka are. It's no wonder Costco's alcohol has achieved a cult-like following, and the latest attention-grabbing drink is its new canned vodka + soda that looks a lot like the popular High Noon.
This is on the heels of its White Claw hard seltzer imitator brand made by a contract brewer. Costco's vodka + soda price before taxes is $24.99 for a pack of 18 cans. This is a steal compared to High Noon's average price of $26.99 for a case of 12 cans! The cans come in peach, watermelon, or pineapple flavors. At 100 calories a can, they're made with vodka, sparkling water, fruit juice, and natural flavors. They have a 4.5% alcohol by volume (ABV); the ingredients, calories, and ABV are all identical to the national-brand counterpart.
Why is Kirkland alcohol so popular?
The new product differs from Kirkland Hard Seltzers, which are made with malt liquor. "These are the High Noon equivalent because it's actually a vodka soda," said one Redditor.
Costco's alcohol offerings have their own Subreddit, which keeps track of the latest available liquors. Walking down the aisles of a Costco, you may have a lot of questions about Kirkland liquor, like how is it so cheap?
Costco keeps its alcohol cheap by selling more for less. The standard markup for alcohol is 25-45%, while Costco tends to keep it at 10-14% for its store brand. But this price wouldn't mean much if its alcohol wasn't also good. Kirkland liquors hold their own as mixers or straight-up. The Kirkland signature whiskies have an average rating of 80.95 on Whiskey Base, a whiskey review site. For the price, this is a pretty solid rating!