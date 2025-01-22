Costco's New Kirkland Canned Cocktails Look Like A Copycat Of This Famous Brand

The new product differs from Kirkland Hard Seltzers, which are made with malt liquor. "These are the High Noon equivalent because it's actually a vodka soda," said one Redditor.

Costco's alcohol offerings have their own Subreddit, which keeps track of the latest available liquors. Walking down the aisles of a Costco, you may have a lot of questions about Kirkland liquor, like how is it so cheap?

Costco keeps its alcohol cheap by selling more for less. The standard markup for alcohol is 25-45%, while Costco tends to keep it at 10-14% for its store brand. But this price wouldn't mean much if its alcohol wasn't also good. Kirkland liquors hold their own as mixers or straight-up. The Kirkland signature whiskies have an average rating of 80.95 on Whiskey Base, a whiskey review site. For the price, this is a pretty solid rating!