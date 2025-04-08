We Have One Burning Question About These New Costco Cookies

Costco has a delicious new cookie that just hit bakery shelves. Fans of the membership-based big box store are already raving about the flavor and texture of the new brown butter sugar cookies on social media, but a packaging peculiarity has consumers (and us) all wondering the same thing: Why are they sold in packs of 21?

Baked goods like cookies are often sold by the dozen or half dozen — including other varieties of Costco's fresh baked cookies — so the brown butter sugar cookies coming 21 to a package, instead of 18 or 24, raises some eyebrows. One possibility is that Costco is actually selling them by weight, as the 21-pack of cookies weighs 30 ounces, according to the label.

Another possibility is that Costco is packaging them by serving size, but no serving size information is available on the packaging. Still, even a hypothetical serving size of three cookies would fit a more traditional 18 or 24-count package. Unfortunately for customers, a third potential explanation exists: shrinkflation.