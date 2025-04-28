8 Of The Largest Cooking Oil Recalls In History

Whether you're a home cook or a professional chef, cooking oil is a staple in kitchens worldwide. For many, the vast assortment of cooking oil options at supermarkets makes it easy and exciting to try a variety of different options. However, behind many of these popular oil brands lies a startling history of recalls and lawsuits that have happened over the years. From packaging hazards to contagious outbreaks, major cooking oil brands have been faced with recalls that have made headlines for their far-reaching public impact on unassuming customers.

Like any recall, these instances highlight the potential risks that come with mass food manufacturing as well as the blind trust that customers put into food processing. In this article, we will discuss eight of the largest and most infamous cooking oil recalls that forever shaped the public's perception. After reading, you may think again before purchasing cooking oil from some of these popular brands.