14 Of The Biggest Mistakes Burger King Ever Made

Although we may not think about it very often, massive fast-food chains get a lot of things right. Quick service, affordable food, and wide availability are factors that keep businesses like Burger King appealing, even when the nutritional value or the taste of some of its items can leave a little to be desired. However, it's also fair to say that fast food restaurants get a lot of things wrong, too — and you need look no further than Burger King as an example of this. America's second-most-iconic burger chain (come on, guys, we all know McDonald's is the true king here) has made a lot of errors in its time, and some of them have cost it pretty dearly.

Although Burger King has made missteps, not all of its mistakes are food-based. One key area that Burger King has slipped up in the past is in its marketing, with certain ad campaigns and mascots not just putting off customers but pulling down profits. Burger King has also tried to introduce some new dining concepts to its restaurants that have gone down like a lead balloon, and some of its administration mistakes (which seem easy enough to clear up) have cost it a massive amount of money. Let's take a tread through Burger King's checkered history.