The Unhealthiest Oils To Cook With

Fat is a fundamental component in cooking and serves multiple functions. Fat content can not only help to cook food, but it also gives your dishes a better consistency and mouthfeel, making everything feel more satisfying. Fat also gives your food a richer taste, imbuing meals with whatever natural or added flavors are part of whichever fat you choose.

More often than not, if you're in the kitchen, you're using some type of oil to add fat to your dishes. Oils differ from other cooking fats, like butter or margarine, by their liquid consistency at room temperature. This can make them easier to handle, store, and mix into foods.

The good news is that you're not short of oils to choose from when you're cooking. There are dozens of types of oil out there, from strongly-flavored options like walnut and sesame oil that work best in salads or stir-fries to neutral-tasting vegetable oils that you can use for pretty much anything. But just as oils taste different, they can also have different nutritional profiles. Some of them can be healthy, nutritious, and wholesome, but some — even the most innocent-seeming ones out there — can be pretty bad for you, regardless of whether they came from a natural source or not.