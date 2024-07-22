Can Olive Oil Ever Really Go Bad?

Costco gets high praise for a variety of items, and consumers claim that its Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil sets a standard that other brands can't match. If you've ever stood there and wondered if olive oil in those large containers will go bad before you can use it all, we have some good news for you. While olive oil does go rancid and will lose both flavor and nutritional benefits, it's not going to make you sick if you accidentally use some in a recipe. It may taste a little funky, but there's a massive footnote to this: You still shouldn't keep using that old olive oil because of the chemical process it has gone through.

What if you opted to follow expert advice and swap those plastic or glass containers for a ceramic or stainless steel container that's going to keep the light out? That means you may have thrown away any containers with best-by dates on it ... so, now what?

Pour a little bit out, swirl, sniff, and give it a taste — secure in knowing that it's not going to make you immediately ill. If the olive oil reminds you of taking a deep breath of a new box of crayons (or tasting old lipstick), it's reached the end of its life. Another telltale sign that olive oil is rancid is how it feels when you taste it. If it feels waxy instead of oily, it's time to get a fresh jug.