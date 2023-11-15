Stretch That Expensive Olive Oil By Blending It With Canola

Olive oil is indispensable in the kitchen; it can be used for cooking and as a finishing touch to savory and sweet dishes. But it can become even handier when the good stuff is partnered with canola oil. For starters, it's a trick to save money. Even though the price of pricier extra-virgin olive oil varies (you can find bottles for under $10 and over $10,000), the erratic meteorological changes in Southern Europe in 2022 and 2023 — which are ongoing due to climate change — caused droughts that have affected olive harvests and increased the prices of olive oil. Considering how often you're likely to use it, a bottle can go quickly, too. It's certainly not the most affordable product in the pantry. Canola oil, meanwhile, is about five times less expensive on average.

Another reason it pays to blend your oils is that the olives used in making olive oil can influence the final taste and aroma of the product and sometimes be aggressively peppery or fruity. It can impact your recipes and sometimes overpower the other flavors in the dish, giving all your meals a similar undercurrent specific to the oil you're using. That isn't ideal, and it's why adding canola oil, which tastes neutral, brings a subtler taste of olive oil to your meals without dominating the other flavors. It's the best of both worlds and easy to do.