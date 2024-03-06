Avocado Oil Vs Olive Oil: Is There A Nutritional Difference?

Cooking is both an art and a careful science. Between balancing the flavors of spices, aromatics, and sauces and achieving the perfect textures from juicy and succulent to firm and crunchy, crafting a beautiful and tasty dish is no easy feat. But it's not just flavors and textures that can make or break a recipe; it's also the nutritional content. When you eat food that makes you feel as good as it tastes, you can rest well knowing that your dietary choices facilitate a healthy and happy lifestyle in equal parts. But ensuring you're enjoying a nutritious meal starts at the very beginning with the cooking oil you're using. Two cooking oils that are generally touted as healthy are olive oil and avocado oil, but are there any nutritional differences worth considering?

To cut to the chase, both olive oil and avocado oil are nutritionally sound options to include in a healthy diet. Both oils are byproducts of nutrient-dense savory fruits: olives and avocados. Olive and avocado oil primarily consist of monounsaturated fats, particularly oleic acid, which can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer. Though olive oil has a bit more, both oils boast high levels of vitamin E, an antioxidant that promotes healthy skin and eyes. The monounsaturated fats in both oils facilitate the absorption of fat-soluble nutrients found in whole vegetables, making it easier for your body to turn those veggies into a vitality you can feel from the inside out.