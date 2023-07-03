Pancake Bread Is What Your Breakfast Sandwiches Have Been Missing

Whether you make one yourself or order it from a restaurant, the contents of a breakfast sandwich don't vary much. They're typically made up of eggs, cheese, and either bacon, ham, or sausage (if you choose). When it comes to the bread, however, your sandwich could be made up of any variety, like an English muffin or a bagel, a croissant, a biscuit, or just regular sandwich bread. Some recipes even substitute the bread for pancakes to give the sandwich a sweeter flavor.

While they are tasty, a breakfast sandwich made with pancakes instead of bread can be time-consuming to prepare. Instead of just slicing and toasting the bread, you have to mix a batter, and for every sandwich you want to make, you have to cook a pair of pancakes with a similar size and shape, which can be challenging if you don't have a ring mold. Luckily there's a much simpler way to enjoy this type of breakfast sandwich. The key is to use pancake bread instead.