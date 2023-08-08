The Reason Canned Artichokes May Be A Better Option Than Fresh

It's a bit of a misnomer that fresh vegetables are always superior to canned varieties. There's nothing wrong with canned food. This is especially true when it comes to artichokes, as buying and cooking the vegetable fresh comes with a lot of hassle. On the other hand, canned versions offer the same great flavor and are much easier to prepare, as fresh versions involve the cumbersome process of cutting and trimming to get to the tender heart at the center of the vegetable.

Cost is another factor to consider, as canned artichokes are far more affordable and accessible. Consider that your average 14-ounce can of artichoke hearts costs about $2.49. In comparison, a fresh artichoke might retail for $2.74, and you would need to purchase multiple artichokes to equal the amount contained in a single can. Then there's the issue of seasonality, as artichokes are at their best between June and September. That means finding good fresh artichokes at other times may be challenging. Besides being a convenient option, canned artichokes are also very good for you.