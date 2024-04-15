Here's How Trader Joe's Decides Which Items To Discontinue

Known for carrying unique and interesting items with huge appeal among shoppers, Trader Joe's customers feel the sting when one of their favorite products disappears from store shelves. All Trader Joe's products undergo a tasting panel before making them available to customers, which is just one way the grocery chain ensures quality. And while no one could argue the store's dedication to its customers, the chain is also interested in earning a profit. That means items with lagging sales often get the axe, much to the chagrin of shoppers.

Most other grocery stores make manufacturers pay slotting fees before their items appear on store shelves. Trader Joe's does not utilize this practice, which means a poorly selling item can impact what's in the store. Slotting fees get a lot of criticism, as they put smaller food producers and manufacturers at a disadvantage. In this sense, discontinued products at Trader Joe's are beneficial, because avoiding slotting fees ensures better product selection at the chain and supports small businesses.