Here's How Trader Joe's Decides Which Items To Discontinue
Known for carrying unique and interesting items with huge appeal among shoppers, Trader Joe's customers feel the sting when one of their favorite products disappears from store shelves. All Trader Joe's products undergo a tasting panel before making them available to customers, which is just one way the grocery chain ensures quality. And while no one could argue the store's dedication to its customers, the chain is also interested in earning a profit. That means items with lagging sales often get the axe, much to the chagrin of shoppers.
Most other grocery stores make manufacturers pay slotting fees before their items appear on store shelves. Trader Joe's does not utilize this practice, which means a poorly selling item can impact what's in the store. Slotting fees get a lot of criticism, as they put smaller food producers and manufacturers at a disadvantage. In this sense, discontinued products at Trader Joe's are beneficial, because avoiding slotting fees ensures better product selection at the chain and supports small businesses.
Other reasons products might leave the store
Trader Joe's seasonal items are often the biggest sellers in the store's inventory. For instance, the chain's beloved ube-flavored ice cream typically returns to the store every spring and summer (when limited ube supplies permit), while pumpkin spice is a staple fall flavor at Trader Joe's. However, the availability of these items is not solely limited to seasonality, as even eagle-eyed shoppers find themselves missing their favorite seasonal releases. According to a commenter on Reddit, the storage area is a major factor in availability. "If your store doesn't have a ton of room in back or in the store it will be a very short season sometimes," said the commenter, which explains why popular seasonal items are gone so quickly.
In other instances, Trader Joe's may run into obstacles in stocking a product due to disruptions in the supply chain. The company may even choose to discontinue an item if manufacturing fees are too high, which keeps prices reasonable at the store. Some discontinued items will make a comeback if Trader Joe's can figure out issues, but only if the solution arrives within a certain time frame. After 90 days, it's unlikely that a discontinued product will make a return.
How to show support for your favorite Trader Joe's products
Trader Joe's shoppers are encouraged to support their favorite items and help keep them on the shelves, by purchasing them regularly. However, the store also encourages its shoppers to provide feedback on discontinued items via its website. As stated on the site, the loss of a beloved product can be "devastating" to customers, and Trader Joe's emphasizes that it does "not enter into the decision to discontinue a product lightly."
Along with completing the online form, shoppers are also encouraged to speak with staff members at their preferred Trader Joe's locations for greater insight into product discontinuations. Staff members can also offer recommendations on which new Trader Joe's products are worth buying, which can hopefully fill the void left by a sadly discontinued product. When compared to other grocery chains, Trader Joe's definitely marches to the beat of its own drum, but that's what makes the store so enticing to discerning shoppers.