We've Heard Of Shrinkflation, But What Is 'Skimpflation'?

Skimpflation: It's one of those things you might not have the word for but have certainly experienced. A similar phenomenon known as shrinkflation, receiving a smaller quantity of food for the same price, has plagued restaurants and grocery stores for years — think smaller burger patties at fast food joints and fewer chips in each bag. But skimpflation, while harder to identify, is also widespread in today's world. It's the word for when you buy something at the same price you bought it for last year or a few years ago but at a much lower quality.

This doesn't just apply to the lower quality, less healthy food that's now more readily available in supermarkets — it carries over to drinks, restaurants, and even hotels. Many restaurants, hard-pressed in the face of rising material and labor costs, have had to cut staff numbers significantly, increasing worker burnout and slowing down service times. Meanwhile, many hotels have stopped offering room service unless guests request it, and in some states can no longer legally give small complimentary bottles of shampoo and lotion to guests. These changes are partially an effort to reduce plastic waste and strain on hotel workers and to maintain privacy in a post-COVID world. But, while any industry change has nuanced reasoning, it can certainly be frustrating for people on vacation to dish out the same high prices without the amenities and speedy service they remember from years prior.