8 KFC Menu Items From The 1980s You Probably Forgot About

By the end of the 1970s, Kentucky Fried Chicken had seen a dip in sales, a slip in quality, a falling out with Colonel Sanders, and its parent company Heublein Inc. sharpen its focus elsewhere — on a Mexican chain called Zantigo. As the following decade began, KFC was looking to right the ship. "You are only as good as you are today," then-CEO Michael A. Miles told the New York Times in 1980. "Tomorrow you have to start over." With a renewed focus on its core menu items, KFC also sought to think outside the chicken bucket and on its future with new menu items it hoped customers would think were just as "finger lickin' good" — one of many famous food and drinks slogans.

The new items KFC launched in the '80s included early risers like biscuit sandwiches, lunchtime fare like chicken sliders, chicken nuggets to compete with McDonald's own, non-fried chicken options, and a revamped take on fries. Sadly Colonel Sanders didn't live to see or try any of these items, having passed in 1980 at the ripe old age of 90. Perhaps you were also unable to try them, but even if you did, let's travel back in time to that magical decade and reminisce about those KFC menu items from the 1980s you probably forgot about.