The Ultimate Ranking Of Canned Clam Chowder Soups

While chowder has been around for centuries, our modern styles of clam chowder are newer concoctions. You'll find regional variations of this soup all over the United States, but there are two that stand at the top: New England and Manhattan. The rich, creamy New England style is the most widespread, but the tomato-laden Manhattan rendition has its fans, too. It also has its enemies, like the Maine politician who tried to make adding tomatoes to clam chowder illegal (the bill never passed, but the sentiment remains the same throughout much of New England).

As a former inhabitant of Massachusetts and a current resident of the San Francisco Bay Area, I've eaten more mugs, bowls, and sourdough loaves of chowder than I can count. I love making soups from scratch, but sometimes when a chowder craving hits, speed is of the essence. There's no time to scrub clams and dice celery when the mood strikes. Thankfully, there are plenty of canned, ready-to-serve clam chowders of both styles on the market that only take a few minutes to heat up. Curious to see what these canned versions have to offer, I've selected 11 cans of clam chowder — both New England and Manhattan style — to put them to the ultimate taste test.