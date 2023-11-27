How The Term 'Comfort Food' Came To Represent Our Most Beloved Dishes

Anyone who eats (so, everyone) has something they consider comfort food: A nourishing, nostalgia-laden bowl or plate of something that just makes you feel better when you need a pick-me-up. But comfort food doesn't mean the same thing to different people; though it's a concept that seems to exist in every cuisine (what human being doesn't like the food equivalent of a warm hug on occasion?), it means entirely different things to different people — even people within the same culture throughout time.

Moreover, where did the term "comfort food" even come from in the first place? As far as we can tell, it's a recent term, possibly created by a newspaper writer in the second half of the 20th century. Granted, people have always wanted food that makes them feel a certain way, but it wasn't until less than 60 years ago that we had a universal term that seems to transcend cultural boundaries — even if the food being described varies from cuisine to cuisine.