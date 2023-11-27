The Unexpected Jewish Origins Of Maryland's Favorite Seasoning Blend

A lot of gentiles probably don't know what to think of when it comes to Jewish food other than a few examples like matzah or latkes. The thing is, non-Jews are extremely familiar with Jewish food — they just might not realize it's Jewish food. Jewish cuisine includes not only bagels and Reuben sandwiches but also fried green tomatoes and fish and chips.

There's another wildly popular culinary masterpiece that was created by a Jewish man and which has, in the 80-plus years of its existence, become something akin to a regional religion: Old Bay, that tasty seafood seasoning blend of celery salt, red pepper, black pepper, and paprika (along with minor traces of different spices that have been kept secret since its creation). Old Bay is so popular in Maryland that it's not at all hard to find things like Old Bay bagels and Old Bay ice cream — and it was all started by one German-Jewish immigrant who narrowly escaped the Holocaust.

Here's the story: In 1939, German-Jewish immigrant Gustav Brunn started the Baltimore Spice Company and made his new seasoning blend — the thing that would eventually become Old Bay — his signature product. That's the short version, but the long version is much more interesting.