14 Progresso Soups, Ranked Worst To Best

In the world of ready-to-eat canned soups, Progresso is a heavy hitter. The American company has roots that tie it to Italy, as it was started by a Sicilian immigrant, Giuseppe Uddo. Wanting to recreate the dishes of his homeland, he found there was a lack of proper Italian ingredients, even in a culinary mecca like his new home of New Orleans. First focused on importing canned tomato products, eventually the company grew and began canning their own foods, including the soups that would become synonymous with the Progresso name.

While Progresso's early soup offerings focused on Italian classics, today the company produces almost every soup variety you can think of. When I decided to taste and rank Progresso's soups, the selection was so overwhelming that it took me days to narrow it down to a number that a human, even a soup-loving one such as myself, could reasonably eat without actually becoming soup. I took a look at some of the top-selling Progresso soups from their Traditional and Vegetable Classics lines and pitted them against one another in a no-holds-barred, last-soup-standing taste competition. Which soups were winners, and which should you leave on the shelf? Read on to see my rankings, from worst to best.