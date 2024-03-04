Manhattan Clam Chowder Is A Dairy-Free Version Of The Classic
Craving New England clam chowder but can't deal with the dairy? The classic soup's cousin, Manhattan clam chowder, is the perfect dairy-free version that's bursting with robust flavors. This savory soup features a tomato-based broth, the briny essence of fresh clams and clam juice, and an array of vegetables, including onions, celery, carrots, and potatoes.
Unlike New England clam chowder, which relies on heavy cream for its richness, Manhattan clam chowder achieves its texture through the natural viscosity of tomatoes and the tender chunks of vegetables that simmer together to create a medley of flavors and textures. This dairy-free rendition of clam chowder appeals not only to those with lactose intolerance or dietary restrictions but also to chowder fans seeking a lighter alternative to traditional versions.
Add some fresh herbs like parsley, thyme, and a bay leaf or two, and you've got a delicious dairy-free soup popping with flavor. From the tender morsels of clams to the tangy sweetness of tomatoes, you may never crave a creamy chowder ever again.
Get creative with your chowder
Manhattan clam chowder is delicious in its own right, but why not crank up the volume and experiment a little? There are a few easy ways to add a spicy kick and exciting new dimensions to your next pot.
Some consider bacon a classic Manhattan clam chowder ingredient, but some recipes are notably sans meat. If you're pro-bacon (and, really, who isn't?), consider giving it a spicy twist and opt for chipotle bacon, smoked paprika bacon, or even a sprinkle of cayenne pepper on top for a smoky, fiery bite.
On that note, don't be afraid to experiment with different spices. A pinch of red pepper flakes or even a spoonful of harissa paste can add a subtle heat that builds with each bite. For a bolder kick, try chipotle powder, smoked paprika, or a touch of sriracha.
Although clams are the star, don't shy away from adding other seafood friends to your soup. Chopped shrimp or scallops can add a luxurious texture and delicate sweetness. Try tossing them in with the clams during the last few minutes of cooking to preserve their tenderness.
Beyond New England and Manhattan
Forget the thick cream of New England and the tomato richness of Manhattan. Different types of chowder are lesser-known gems, perfect for trying something new. For fans of Manhattan looking for a similarly light option, Rhode Island clam chowder celebrates the pure clam flavor. It features a clear broth packed with tender clams and subtle hints of onion and celery. It's a simple, unadulterated taste of the sea for purists.
If you want the best of both worlds, Long Island clam chowder may be your jam. This hearty chowder has all the makings of a traditional chowder but melds the foundations of its forefathers with a creamy tomato base.
Despite its name, Portuguese clam chowder originated in New England but celebrates the spices and tastes of its namesake. This cr amy chowder comes with a little kick thanks to chorizo or linguica sausage, fire-roasted tomatoes, and paprika.