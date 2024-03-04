Manhattan Clam Chowder Is A Dairy-Free Version Of The Classic

Craving New England clam chowder but can't deal with the dairy? The classic soup's cousin, Manhattan clam chowder, is the perfect dairy-free version that's bursting with robust flavors. This savory soup features a tomato-based broth, the briny essence of fresh clams and clam juice, and an array of vegetables, including onions, celery, carrots, and potatoes.

Unlike New England clam chowder, which relies on heavy cream for its richness, Manhattan clam chowder achieves its texture through the natural viscosity of tomatoes and the tender chunks of vegetables that simmer together to create a medley of flavors and textures. This dairy-free rendition of clam chowder appeals not only to those with lactose intolerance or dietary restrictions but also to chowder fans seeking a lighter alternative to traditional versions.

Add some fresh herbs like parsley, thyme, and a bay leaf or two, and you've got a delicious dairy-free soup popping with flavor. From the tender morsels of clams to the tangy sweetness of tomatoes, you may never crave a creamy chowder ever again.