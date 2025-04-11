13 Signs Denny's Is Struggling To Stay In Business

Few restaurant chains feel as part of the fabric of the United States as Denny's. The quintessential 24/7 restaurant known as "America's Diner" started as a single location back in 1953. Over the latter half of the 20th century, it grew to enormous proportions. As of this writing, over 1,300 locations are in operation. With such a large footprint, it seems wild to think that this well-worn restaurant franchise could be struggling. However, if you take a look behind the massive number of branches, you see a picture of a business that seems to be in freefall, struggling to keep up with an ever-changing culinary landscape and a world of new consumer tastes.

The appeal of Denny's lies in its traditional, all-American cuisine — but that's also part of the problem. Many of the things you can order at Denny's are pretty unhealthy, which doesn't quite fit in with the current desires of most diners. Plus, these meals make it easier to disguise sub-par ingredients — the use of which is a telltale sign that a business is struggling. When you couple those factors with declining restaurant numbers, staff layoffs, rising prices, and continual attempts at rebranding, it's pretty clear that Denny's is at risk of disappearing entirely before we know it.