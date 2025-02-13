A Beloved Diner Chain Just Announced It's Closing Dozens Of Locations

One of America's most iconic, beloved, and longstanding diner chains is closing more locations nationwide. In a recent earnings release for investors, Denny's revealed that it is closing about 30 more stores in 2025. This follows Denny's previous announcement of 150 store closures, which is now underway.

Denny's previous downsizing plans have already shuttered many locations, with at least 88 restaurants ceasing operations by the end of 2024. With these new closures expected, Denny's target for 2025 is to close another 70 to 90 stores, meaning approximately 180 fewer Denny's locations when all is said and done. Currently, there are approximately 1,300 Denny's restaurants in the United States.

Denny's says it was able to rescue some underperforming restaurants with successful remodels, which generated a 6.5% year-over-year increase in customers for these restaurants. However, remodels are expensive and difficult: The restaurant chain was only able to complete a total of 24 of them last year.