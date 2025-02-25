Another Popular Chain Restaurant Is Adding An Egg Surcharge

Fans of the popular diner chain Denny's could be paying more for dishes containing eggs. The company has confirmed that some of its restaurants are adding surcharges to every egg sold. However, the good news for customers is that this temporary policy is on a per-market and per-restaurant basis. Not every Denny's location is charging more for eggs, but stores with tighter budgets now have the option to do so.

Denny's egg surcharges come amid the ongoing and historic bird flu outbreak, which has led to the culling of well over 100 million birds since it began in 2022. This includes over 20 million egg-laying hens that died in the final quarter of 2024, emblematic of the immense pressure the avian flu has put on domestic egg supplies. Denny's did not disclose the affected locations, but the chain did confirm that the surcharges do not apply to its sibling restaurant Keke's Breakfast Cafe.