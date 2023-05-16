Denny's Famous Super Slam Breakfast Is Officially Back
What do you think of when you think about the quintessential "all-American" breakfast? Denny's, the popular 24/7 diner, would like to be the first name that comes to mind. After all, the chain doesn't bill itself as "America's diner" for nothing. To better strengthen its position in the relationship between Americans and their love for breakfast, Denny's is bringing back what it calls its "Super Slam" breakfast to locations across the nation.
What exactly is the Super Slam breakfast? According to a May 15 press release, Denny's refers to it as "America's biggest breakfast" — and for good reason. This impressive breakfast spread features two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs (cooked however you would like), two bacon strips, two sausage links, and a heaping portion of hash browns. Compare the Super Slam breakfast to the classic Grand Slam breakfast, which features all of the same items sans hash browns. With a veritable buffet of pancakes, meat, and hash browns, Denny's certainly isn't joking about it being a very large — and perhaps one of its more calorie-heavy — breakfasts.
Perhaps it's due to the massive size of the Super Slam breakfast that Denny's feels it may not just be suited for the breakfast menu alone. With all that food, it could very well be an entire lunch or even dinner in itself! That's why Denny's, always eager to live up to the "diner" name, is offering this Super Slam breakfast as an all-day event.
You can order a Super Slam whenever you want
Have you ever been sitting at home one evening and found yourself craving pancakes right out of the blue? Have you decided that you want some breakfast instead of the usual sandwich or fast food for lunch? If you're one of those people who believes breakfast shouldn't be limited to just the morning, Denny's is proud to tell you that its returning Super Slam breakfast will be available whenever you want.
"Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and whether you eat it at 6 a.m. or 6 p.m.," says Chief Marketing Officer Sherri Landry, "it should include all your favorites and be shared with your favorite people around the table. The Super Slam makes it easier to do just that." Indeed, at the surprisingly modest price of $7.99 (or $9.99, depending on select locations), two people could very well eat an entire table's worth of food for very little money. Or just one person, depending on how much they love Denny's.
The only drawback to the Super Slam breakfast is that it's not here permanently. The breakfast will be available from now until June 20 at all Denny's locations before heading back to the great American diner in the sky. This means that, if you want to try the Super Slam for yourself, you better get to your local Denny's in the next month or so — and with it being all day, you can go for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.