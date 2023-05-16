Denny's Famous Super Slam Breakfast Is Officially Back

What do you think of when you think about the quintessential "all-American" breakfast? Denny's, the popular 24/7 diner, would like to be the first name that comes to mind. After all, the chain doesn't bill itself as "America's diner" for nothing. To better strengthen its position in the relationship between Americans and their love for breakfast, Denny's is bringing back what it calls its "Super Slam" breakfast to locations across the nation.

What exactly is the Super Slam breakfast? According to a May 15 press release, Denny's refers to it as "America's biggest breakfast" — and for good reason. This impressive breakfast spread features two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs (cooked however you would like), two bacon strips, two sausage links, and a heaping portion of hash browns. Compare the Super Slam breakfast to the classic Grand Slam breakfast, which features all of the same items sans hash browns. With a veritable buffet of pancakes, meat, and hash browns, Denny's certainly isn't joking about it being a very large — and perhaps one of its more calorie-heavy — breakfasts.

Perhaps it's due to the massive size of the Super Slam breakfast that Denny's feels it may not just be suited for the breakfast menu alone. With all that food, it could very well be an entire lunch or even dinner in itself! That's why Denny's, always eager to live up to the "diner" name, is offering this Super Slam breakfast as an all-day event.