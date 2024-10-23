Denny's Might Be On Its Way Out After Announcing 150 Closures

Known for its breakfast menu and touted as America's Diner, Denny's has more than 1,350 restaurants in the United States. However, it's about to close 150 of those locations, accounting for just over one-tenth of its total sites. The restaurant chain announced the upcoming closures in an investor meeting on October 22, 2024, noting that 50 sites will be shut down before the end of the year. The other 100 expected closures will occur over the course of 2025, but the company didn't specify which sites it plans to close.

Executive vice president and chief global development officer Stephen Dunn was sympathetic about the announcement. Dunn said, "It's never easy to close restaurants. It's a challenge, you work with external factors, landlords. And of course, you're dealing with people's lives," per USA Today.

In addition to the closures, Denny's is considering changing its operating hours. It requires its locations to be open around the clock, making it one of many restaurants and fast-food chains open on Christmas. However, it might loosen this requirement for franchisees, citing that about 25% of its locations haven't returned to the 24/7 hours since the COVID pandemic anyway. This doesn't necessarily spell the end for the entire Denny's chain, but it isn't a good sign.