12 Of The Worst Canned Tuna Recalls Of All Time

There are some foods out there that virtually everyone has in their kitchen, and canned tuna is one of them. As one of the most accessible and affordable proteins there is, it's no surprise that the canned tuna market is absolutely massive: According to Precedence Research, over 3 billion dollars are spent every year on this humble fish, and if market projections are correct, people's tastes for it are only going to get bigger as time goes on. With so many cans of tuna sold yearly, though, it's probably no massive shock that things go wrong every now and again. When they do, things to look for when buying canned tuna suddenly become a bit more complicated than they appear, and some of the mistakes made by food manufacturers have resulted in horrific tuna recalls.

Advertisement

Because there's so much talk around the mercury levels in canned tuna, it's easy to assume that presence of the heavy metal is behind most of the worst recalls out there. However, that's not the case. Many of the most disastrous canned tuna recalls have actually occurred because of improper production processes, which have left products at risk of harboring botulism toxins that could be incredibly harmful to anyone consuming them. Elsewhere, tuna recalls have been prompted by mislabelling, with some frankly bizarre mistakes that have led to cans of different products entirely being sold as the fish (cat food, anyone?). Check out some of the worst tuna recalls the world has ever seen, right here.

Advertisement