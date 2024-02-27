Hold On, Is Canned Tuna Cooked Or Raw?

If you're a fan of canned tuna, you'll be happy to know it's safe and ready to eat straight out of the can since it is pre-cooked for your convenience. Canned tuna is a wonderful seafood option, considering not everyone has access to fresh fish, not to mention it's super affordable. You can get your fish fix from a can sold in grocery stores instead of a fish market, and you don't even have to cook it. The shelf life is also extremely long, typically around two to five years, making it convenient to store in your pantry and grab when needed.

The process of canning tuna typically starts with frozen tuna that arrives at the facility straight from a catch, which is subsequently thawed and steamed in large batches. After cooking and cooling, the tuna is skinned and deboned, and the meat is canned with salt and liquids such as oil, water, or vegetable broth. The cans are vacuum-sealed and sanitized to kill any bacteria, which contributes to their long shelf life.

Fresh tuna is admittedly delicious and is often served raw or rare in sushi, sashimi, or on its own as a delicacy. But if you want tuna that will last, doesn't have to be refrigerated (before opening), and is perfect for salads, sandwiches, and casseroles, canned tuna is where it's at. You can even pop open a can and eat it plain for lunch (although your coworkers might not love the smell).