Is Canned Tuna Always Made With 100% Tuna?

There are certain things you take for granted when buying food products. Take canned tuna, for example. Beyond wondering if canned tuna is raw or cooked, you might assume there's little difference between tins of this prepacked fish. However, depending on the brand, canned tuna varieties are made with more than one type of tuna fish and may include additional ingredients. Nevertheless, shelf-stable fish is a healthy food option with low price appeal and long-lasting qualities. According to Healthline, canned tuna is not only high in protein but low in fat. This convenient protein source is also rich in omega-3 fatty acids and is high in vitamin D and selenium.

Despite all canned tuna being nutritious, some key factors may alter its nutritional makeup and taste. For starters, canned tuna usually contains one of three types of tuna fish or a combination: yellowfin, skipjack, or bigeye. While these are considered light meat, a fourth, albacore, is any tinned tuna labeled "white." Chicken of the Sea claims albacore tuna has slightly more fat and calories than its lighter counterparts but reaffirms all four varieties have similar nutritional profiles. Even though these shelf-stable cans all contain 100% tuna, some minor differences might affect your chosen preference. Beyond the minor health discrepancies, depending on your taste buds, you may prefer one variety of canned tuna over another.