The 4 Rules You Have To Follow For An Epic Grilled Cheese

With a crunchy outside and a gooey center, the grilled cheese sandwich is an American comfort food that emerged during the Great Depression. There are many ways to make the best grilled cheese sandwich — from the bread choice to the cooking method. However, Kurt Beecher Dammeier, founder of Beecher's Handmade Cheese and CEO of Sugar Mountain, gave Daily Meal four rules, saying "Why make a "perfect" grilled cheese sandwich when you can aim for an "epic" one?"

Along with using plenty of cheese, cooking it dry, and serving it with a dip, Dammeier says that an epic grilled cheese starts with the right bread. In fact, using the wrong kind is one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes when cooking a grilled cheese sandwich. "The perfect bread for grilled cheese cannot be dense. It needs to be relatively loose and without large holes," he explains. "Functionally, this allows the bread to transfer heat more uniformly while also not filling you up so you can enjoy more of the melted cheese deliciousness." Also, he notes that different cheeses work better with different breads, but you should still opt for one without holes.

In Dammeier's expert opinion, the best bread for the perfect grilled cheese is Como loaf, which is also known as Pane di Como — a versatile, Italian rustic bread. Sliced sourdough is his second favorite because its flavor and texture pair well with many artisan cheeses. It's also one of the unexpected breads that will put a fun spin on your grilled cheese. He recommends buying unsliced bread and cutting it yourself, adding that "Having a little bit of irregular shape and size makes the sandwich feel more unique and thoughtful."

