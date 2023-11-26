13 Big Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking A Grilled Cheese Sandwich

There's nothing quite like a grilled cheese. This humble sandwich amps up the classic combination of bread and cheese that's been keeping diners happy since Roman times, and the added touch of melting the cheese in between the bread and crisping up the slices has its roots in the French croque monsieur, a hearty meal that's still eaten to this day.

In the United States, the grilled cheese gained a lot of popularity during the Great Depression as a filling yet cheap dish. As tastes and food culture evolved throughout the 20th century, grilled cheeses became ever more sophisticated and fancy, with the world's most expensive grilled cheese coming in at well over $200 and being made with truffle oil, lobster, and champagne.

At its core, a grilled cheese sandwich is basic. All you require is a few slices of bread, some cheese, and a pan to cook it in. So why does this simple sandwich often go so wrong? Grilled cheeses are notoriously prone to becoming burnt on the outside and not melted enough in the middle. They can also end up pretty lacking in crunch, an essential textural component for the sandwich. These can all occur from completely avoidable mistakes, which we will put a stop to immediately.