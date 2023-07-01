The Gochujang-Packed Sauce That'll Add A Spicy Tang To Any Meal

Gochujang is an essential cooking sauce for anyone wishing to explore the foundational flavors of Korean cuisine. It's got this super punchy, spicy taste that's salty, deeply savory, and slightly funky. The fermented red pepper condiment is often used for seasoning, as a sauce on tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes), and dolloped on top of bibimbap rice bowls. Gochujang can be considered one of the pinnacles of Korean cooking thanks to its versatility, especially as the base for other sauces that deftly accentuate specific flavors. Chogochujang is one of these sauces, and it's brimming with a unique spice and vinegary tang that's perfect for just about any meal.

Chogochujang also boasts umami notes that bring out the sweeter side of the gochujang (umami being the fifth taste that represents a deep savoriness and richness that's distinct from saltiness). It's a sauce that delivers on all fronts flavorwise and also packs a noticeable tongue-tingling bite. Simple to make, it's an easy yet impactful addition that will elevate all kinds of dishes.