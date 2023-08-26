Should You Rinse Canned Dolmas Before Eating Them?

If you've never had the chance to experience dolmas (also known as dolmades or dolmadakia), it's a dish worth seeking out. Although there is some contention as to where the blanched grape leaves — typically stuffed with rice, meats, and various herbs — originally hail from (some point to Greece, others Turkey and the Middle East or Armenia), they are surely worth trying.

Dolmas make a great meal, but can be tedious and time-consuming to prepare. As a result, some may opt out of making them from scratch, instead buying dolmas packaged in a can. In some ways, they can be just as good, but it might also raise a concern: Should canned dolmas be rinsed before consuming?

In short, yes. Canned Dolmas (or jarred grape leaves, for that matter) should be rinsed after opening, because products like these typically come brined. So, a quick wash will remove excess salt solutions, which could otherwise ruin the overall quality of the meal.