Trader Joe's Finally Has A Canned Staple Shoppers Have Been Begging For

As seen in an Instagram post from user @koshertraderjoes, Trader Joe's has answered shoppers' prayers with a pantry staple that's as convenient as it is versatile: canned cooked lentils. For $0.99 per 15-ounce can, these lentils contain just three simple ingredients: lentils, water, and sea salt. No additives or preservatives, just perfectly cooked lentils ready to use.

Trader Joe's fans on Reddit are stoked to have a canned version of this nutritious legume. While the store has long sold pre-cooked, steamed lentils in convenient packs, introducing a canned version makes meal prep even easier. They can take your pasta to the next level — no soaking, no simmering. Just open, drain, and add lentils to your favorite dishes.

One of the best things about these canned lentils is their versatility. Toss them into stews or soups — they taste great in tomato soup and bulk up the texture. Lentils also make a great addition to salads and add some protein, too — just mix them with chopped veggies, olive oil, and lemon juice for a quick and nutritious meal. If you're dining family style, try these Stainless Steel Salad Mixing Bowls from Avador. They double as a serving bowls, which means fewer steps in the kitchen.