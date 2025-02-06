Trader Joe's Finally Has A Canned Staple Shoppers Have Been Begging For
As seen in an Instagram post from user @koshertraderjoes, Trader Joe's has answered shoppers' prayers with a pantry staple that's as convenient as it is versatile: canned cooked lentils. For $0.99 per 15-ounce can, these lentils contain just three simple ingredients: lentils, water, and sea salt. No additives or preservatives, just perfectly cooked lentils ready to use.
Trader Joe's fans on Reddit are stoked to have a canned version of this nutritious legume. While the store has long sold pre-cooked, steamed lentils in convenient packs, introducing a canned version makes meal prep even easier. They can take your pasta to the next level — no soaking, no simmering. Just open, drain, and add lentils to your favorite dishes.
One of the best things about these canned lentils is their versatility. Toss them into stews or soups — they taste great in tomato soup and bulk up the texture. Lentils also make a great addition to salads and add some protein, too — just mix them with chopped veggies, olive oil, and lemon juice for a quick and nutritious meal.
Why get lentils at Trader Joe's?
Trader Joe's is known for its quality ingredients at affordable prices, and these lentils are no exception. At just $1 a can, it's hard to find a more affordable option. Plus, with Trader Joe's commitment to minimal ingredients and great taste, you can trust that you're getting a simple, wholesome product. Just check the can's nutrition label in @koshertraderjoes' Instagram post.
Lentils are a powerhouse of nutrition. They're packed with plant-based protein, fiber, and essential nutrients like iron and folate. Lentils are naturally low in fat and cholesterol-free, making them an excellent choice for a heart-healthy diet. Plus, they're a fantastic source of complex carbs, keeping you full and energized.
Speaking of plant-based protein, try using canned lentils in place of ground meat for tacos, sloppy joes, or pasta sauces. They also work well in veggie burgers or falafel. For a simple side dish, sauté them with garlic, onions, and your favorite spices. With Trader Joe's new canned pantry staple in hand, you can enjoy these legumes' convenience and tasty nutrition. Grab a can (or several) on your next Trader Joe's run!