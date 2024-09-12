The Store-Bought Chocolate Pudding To Try If You're Watching Your Sodium

Few foods have the same nostalgia factor as chocolate pudding. For some reason, though, as we get older, it seems as if we must lean toward more sophisticated options — like chocolate mousse or pot de crème. Deep down, though, many of us are really just clamoring for a good old-fashioned packaged chocolate pudding.

Fortunately, many food producers are happy to oblige, and there's a range of options on store shelves for those of us who either aren't quite confident enough to try making our own — or simply prefer the convenience of a cup. That's why we did the hard work of sampling 11 pudding brands and ranking them from worst to best.

Of course, there are different metrics for how to judge your snack. And if sodium content is important to you, then you may want to pay close attention to your pudding package — as this is a product category surprisingly well-known for packing high sodium levels. Fortunately, one brand has always been mindful of its sodium content, and the Jell-O you may already know and love is a go-to pick if you're watching your salt intake.