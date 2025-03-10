The Japanese Wendy's Burger That Was Way Too Fancy For Fast Food
Fast food is not often equated with luxury in the United States. But that was the direction that Wendy's wanted to go when, in 2012, it relaunched operations in Japan. To try to stake out ground in a crowded market, Wendy's led its rebrand with a year of high-brow exclusive entrees like a Truffle and Porcini Grilled Chicken sandwich, the legendary Foie Gras Burger, and a Surf and Turf burger topped with buttery lobster meat.
That's right, Wendy's in Japan used to offer a lobster burger. The Surf and Turf Burger featured a typical Wendy's burger patty topped with large chunks of lobster meat and lobster salad in an attempt to evoke the classic culinary combination of land- and sea-based proteins. Despite the elegant appeal of the concept, contemporary reviews of Wendy's Surf and Turf burger noted that the savory beef patty overwhelmed the delicate flavor of the lobster, leaving the special item tasting like a confused, slightly sweet hamburger. With that said, it still made an impact.
How did Wendy's wind up serving lobster burgers?
Japanese fast food is arguably a more complex culinary landscape than its American counterpart. The sophisticated market often sees eye-popping combinations in the vein of Wendy's Surf and Turf burger, or its partner burger, the Lobster and Caviar burger — which wasn't actually a burger, but a seafood sandwich with lobster and caviar, plus fresh vegetables.
Sales data is not available for Japanese Wendy's two lobster burgers, but the higher-end concept was generally a hit. Wendy's Japan continued to offer unique, premium burgers, like a limited-time Snow Crab Burger, and the unusual "Wild Rock" burger — essentially a KFC Double Down with two beef patties — which is now on the permanent menu.
Unfortunately, Japanese Wendy's two lobster burgers are likely to remain a thing of the past. Lobster probably would not have made it to the menu at all, if not for historically low lobster prices in 2012. Even with unusually cheap lobster, though, the sandwiches were not: In 2012 figures, they sold for ¥1,280 each, or about $16 in America. Adjusted for inflation — and not for the rise in lobster prices — that would be almost $32 today.