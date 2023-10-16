The Wendy's Secret Menu Asiago Beef Burger You Probably Didn't Know Existed

Once upon a time, ordering food at a restaurant was generally limited to whatever was on the menu. Today, consumers have decided to go beyond what's written by ordering their own creations. These off-the-menu creations, aka secret menu items, can be found in tons of different eateries, including Starbucks, Subway, and more.

One fast-food restaurant where foodies enjoy creating their own dishes is Wendy's. Clients have come up with tons of different items, including the Asiago beef burger. This drool-worthy stacked meal includes a beef patty, bacon, Asiago cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomato. If you'd rather skip the standard Wendy's menu and venture into a new realm by trying something that not all restaurant-goers are aware of, this might be the burger for you. Of course, to do that, you'll have to get the scoop on how exactly to order this mythical creation. Thankfully, we've got all the info you need.