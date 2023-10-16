The Wendy's Secret Menu Asiago Beef Burger You Probably Didn't Know Existed
Once upon a time, ordering food at a restaurant was generally limited to whatever was on the menu. Today, consumers have decided to go beyond what's written by ordering their own creations. These off-the-menu creations, aka secret menu items, can be found in tons of different eateries, including Starbucks, Subway, and more.
One fast-food restaurant where foodies enjoy creating their own dishes is Wendy's. Clients have come up with tons of different items, including the Asiago beef burger. This drool-worthy stacked meal includes a beef patty, bacon, Asiago cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomato. If you'd rather skip the standard Wendy's menu and venture into a new realm by trying something that not all restaurant-goers are aware of, this might be the burger for you. Of course, to do that, you'll have to get the scoop on how exactly to order this mythical creation. Thankfully, we've got all the info you need.
How to order the Asiago Beef Burger
Ordering an Asiago beef burger at Wendy's is actually surprisingly simple and straightforward. This is because it is essentially the same as the fast-food chain's Asiago ranch chicken club. The difference is that the Asiago beef burger features a beef patty instead of the usual slab of chicken. So, if you want to order an Asiago beef burger, all you have to do is order the club sandwich but ask the team to substitute a beef patty for the chicken. You can also just try ordering the Asiago beef burger straight, as some Wendy's employees may already be familiar with this secret menu item and how to make it.
Now, while this is the standard way to order this secret menu sandwich, you can also take things up a notch by getting the spicy version. Also known as the spicy Asiago beef burger, it has just a few modifications to give you extra flavor. Start by ordering a spicy Asiago ranch club, but instead of asking to replace the chicken with a patty, request an additional beef patty in the sandwich. The result is a spicy chicken and beef meal that's packed with flavor.
Other tasty Wendy's secret menu burgers to try
The Asiago beef burger (and its spicy counterpart) is far from the only burger on the Wendy's secret menu. Customers have come up with plenty of other delicious meals that you can try as well. For instance, there's the Barnyard burger if you're a meat-a-holic. This burger features bacon, a beef patty, and a spicy chicken patty all packed into one sandwich.
If you'd rather forget the chicken and stick to beef-based secret menu items, you can also buy the Grand Slam. This burger comes with four beef patties, making it a whopper of a meal. Another option to try is the chili cheeseburger, which consists of a scoop of tasty chili on a standard cheeseburger, resulting in a flavorful and slightly spicy sandwich. Whichever route you decide to go, Wendy's has lots of secret menu items out there that can cater to a number of different taste buds. Rather than sticking to the standard selection, try one of these lesser-known burgers the next time you head to Wendy's.