Wendy's Barnyard Burger Is The Secret Menu Item Meat Lovers Will Adore

There are actually a few different ways to order the Barnyard Burger from the Wendy's menu. The first method is to order two sandwiches and piece the burger together yourself. For this method, order a Spicy Chicken sandwich. The spicy chicken sandwich contains a breaded chicken breast along with lettuce, tomato, and mayo and is going to be the main shell of your Barnyard Burger. Next, you'll also need to order a Baconator burger. The Baconator contains a beef patty, 6 slices of bacon, ketchup, mayo, and cheese. Once your food arrives, just transfer the bacon, cheese, and patty from the Baconator over to your spicy chicken sandwich. If this sounds like too much hassle and waste, you can always ask the Wendy's staff to add bacon, cheese, and a patty to your spicy chicken sandwich.

Another route you can take to order a Barnyard Burger is to ask for an Asiago Ranch Chicken Club. Then, request a hamburger patty added to it. The Asiago Ranch Chicken Club already has cheese and bacon in it, so you have fewer ingredients to add in order to put your Barnyard Burger together. You can also order this chicken club spicy, classic, or grilled, giving you a couple of ways to play around with how your sandwich tastes. Finally, you can always try just asking for a Barnyard Burger. Chances are that some Wendy's workers might already know what this secret menu item is from past experience.