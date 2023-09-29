Wendy's Barnyard Burger Is The Secret Menu Item Meat Lovers Will Adore
Restaurant-goers are famous for coming up with secret menu items, whether that's at In-N-Out, Starbucks, or another chain restaurant. One of these places where customers have come up with some interesting secret menu items is Wendy's. Although there's a decent variety of secret menu items to order at this fast food place, the Barnyard Burger is the meal that all the meat lovers out there need to know about. The Barnyard Burger is a sandwich made with a beef patty, bacon, and a spicy chicken patty. Besides the protein, it also comes topped with lettuce, tomato, and some cheese.
As you can probably guess, this secret menu item got its name thanks to the various types of meat — it features cow, pig, and chicken all in one sandwich. If you're ready to bite into the whole barnyard, however, you've got to know how to ask for this sandwich the next time you swing by Wendy's.
How to order the Barnyard Burger
There are actually a few different ways to order the Barnyard Burger from the Wendy's menu. The first method is to order two sandwiches and piece the burger together yourself. For this method, order a Spicy Chicken sandwich. The spicy chicken sandwich contains a breaded chicken breast along with lettuce, tomato, and mayo and is going to be the main shell of your Barnyard Burger. Next, you'll also need to order a Baconator burger. The Baconator contains a beef patty, 6 slices of bacon, ketchup, mayo, and cheese. Once your food arrives, just transfer the bacon, cheese, and patty from the Baconator over to your spicy chicken sandwich. If this sounds like too much hassle and waste, you can always ask the Wendy's staff to add bacon, cheese, and a patty to your spicy chicken sandwich.
Another route you can take to order a Barnyard Burger is to ask for an Asiago Ranch Chicken Club. Then, request a hamburger patty added to it. The Asiago Ranch Chicken Club already has cheese and bacon in it, so you have fewer ingredients to add in order to put your Barnyard Burger together. You can also order this chicken club spicy, classic, or grilled, giving you a couple of ways to play around with how your sandwich tastes. Finally, you can always try just asking for a Barnyard Burger. Chances are that some Wendy's workers might already know what this secret menu item is from past experience.
Other meat-packed Wendy's secret menu items
If you can't get enough of the meat-heavy Barnyard Burger, you'll be pleased to know that there are some other Wendy's secret menu items that come with a good portion of protein. One such burger is the Grand Slam, a sandwich that contains four beef patties and cheese. Because this burger contains so much beef, it's also sometimes called the Meat Cube. Another option you can try if you're looking for hearty, meat-filled burgers off the Wendy's secret menu is the Quadruple Baconator. This sandwich is similar to the Grand Slam, containing four beef patties and a slice of bacon atop each one.
If neither of those burgers has enough meat for you, go for the Jurassic Burger. This whopper of a sandwich puts the other two to shame with its 9 beef patties piled into one towering sandwich. So, next time you go to Wendy's, whether it's the Barnyard Burger or another one of these secret menu sandwiches you try, know that there are tons of options for the meat lover out there.