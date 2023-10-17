A Wendy's Chili Cheeseburger Is The Secret Menu Item You Need To Try
If you're a fan of Wendy's burgers, you're probably familiar with classics such as the Baconator or the Dave's Single. However, these aren't the only items you can order at this fast food chain. You can also get creative and order secret menu items.
Secret menu items are essentially customer-created burgers and sandwiches. The secret menu features items such as the Barnyard Burger, the Asiago Beef Burger, and the chili cheeseburger. These foods aren't on the official Wendy's menu, but you can still ask for them if you know what to say.
If it's the chili cheeseburger you're after, this off-menu item is essentially a cheeseburger that has a hearty dollop of chili in it, making it almost like a cross between a burger and a ground beef sloppy Joe. For those who are keen to try it, however, you've got to know exactly what to request to place your order.
How to order a chili cheeseburger at Wendy's
To try a chili cheeseburger, there are a couple of ways to go about it. The easiest way would be to simply ask for this item by name. Some Wendy's staff may already be familiar with this secret menu item and craft the burger for you without any further questions asked.
In the event that the staff doesn't know about this food, you can also order a standard Dave's Single cheeseburger and ask them to add a spoonful of chili to your sandwich. Still, there may be Wendy's team members who aren't able to craft this for you. In that case, you can just order your burger and a cup of chili. Then, you can just add a dollop of the chili to your cheeseburger on your own.
If you want to step things up a notch, you can always swap your Dave's single for a double or triple cheeseburger. Either way, you'll still get the same beany twist on your classic burger, just with extra meat!
Other mouthwatering ways to enjoy Wendy's chili
The Wendy's chili cheeseburger isn't the only way to this hearty beef side at Wendy's. You can skip the secret menu concoctions and order the restaurant's chili cheese fries, which are a part of the chain's standard meal offerings, too. If this appeals and you want to take things to the next level, you could also try making your own loaded version of chili cheese fries. This involves mixing fries, nuggets, chili with cheese, and sour cream together on your own in a bowl for a flavor-filled treat.
Besides these sides, another way to eat this spicy beef side is to take a leaf out of Chef Spike Mendelsohn's book and put chili in a Baconator rather than just a classic cheeseburger. Although Chef Medelsohn's version featured bacon-enhanced chili, you'll still get a tasty new spin on the standard secret menu item. Or, you can try adding chili to other Wendy's burgers, such as the Loaded Nacho Single Cheeseburger for your own creative spin on the chili cheeseburger. Whatever route you go, switch things up on your next visit to this franchise and have some fun with Wendy's heart beef chili.