A Wendy's Chili Cheeseburger Is The Secret Menu Item You Need To Try

If you're a fan of Wendy's burgers, you're probably familiar with classics such as the Baconator or the Dave's Single. However, these aren't the only items you can order at this fast food chain. You can also get creative and order secret menu items.

Secret menu items are essentially customer-created burgers and sandwiches. The secret menu features items such as the Barnyard Burger, the Asiago Beef Burger, and the chili cheeseburger. These foods aren't on the official Wendy's menu, but you can still ask for them if you know what to say.

If it's the chili cheeseburger you're after, this off-menu item is essentially a cheeseburger that has a hearty dollop of chili in it, making it almost like a cross between a burger and a ground beef sloppy Joe. For those who are keen to try it, however, you've got to know exactly what to request to place your order.