7 Reasons Your Homemade Pizza Dough Refuses To Rise

Yeast is the primary leavening agent in pizza dough, which means it is the ingredient that causes your pizza dough to rise. Leavening happens when gases are created within the dough, producing air pockets that cause rising and expansion. In pizza dough, that process occurs when yeast consumes sugar, producing carbon dioxide, and it also helps to develop that distinct bready flavor of a delicious pizza crust.

If you find that your pizza dough is too flat, the first thing you should check is that you've added the correct amount of yeast. There are a few different types of yeast you could be using in your pizza dough — instant yeast, active dry yeast, fresh yeast, sourdough starter — but the most common are instant and active yeast. These two types of yeast can typically be substituted for each other at a 1:1 ratio, so if your recipe calls for one but you only have the other, don't fret. Just be aware that active yeast may be slower to start rising, so be patient.

If you find that you've accidentally added less yeast than directed, don't trash your dough. You can increase your rising time (try doubling it) to account for the reduced yeast, or you can try putting your dough in a warmer environment (70-80 F) to rise. If you forgot the yeast completely, you can still incorporate it after the fact by mixing it with a few teaspoons of water and re-kneading to incorporate it well into your dough.

