7 Reasons Your Homemade Pizza Dough Refuses To Rise
Who doesn't love a good pizza? With unlimited styles and customizable toppings, it's truly a people-pleaser, and one that's fun to make at home. Homemade pizza is the ultimate comfort food, and there's no shortage of classic pizza dough recipes to whip up for family and friends. What makes a pizza dough recipe so appealing is the hands-off nature — you mix the ingredients and knead your dough, and then you're free to relax or take care of other things while it rises.
What happens when you return to your kitchen only to realize that your pizza dough is still flat, though, rather than puffed up and risen into a beautiful smooth ball? If you've had this trouble before, there are a few things that could help. Take a look at these seven reasons your pizza dough might not be rising for tips that will get you enjoying your delicious homemade pizza in no time.
1. You didn't add enough yeast
Yeast is the primary leavening agent in pizza dough, which means it is the ingredient that causes your pizza dough to rise. Leavening happens when gases are created within the dough, producing air pockets that cause rising and expansion. In pizza dough, that process occurs when yeast consumes sugar, producing carbon dioxide, and it also helps to develop that distinct bready flavor of a delicious pizza crust.
If you find that your pizza dough is too flat, the first thing you should check is that you've added the correct amount of yeast. There are a few different types of yeast you could be using in your pizza dough — instant yeast, active dry yeast, fresh yeast, sourdough starter — but the most common are instant and active yeast. These two types of yeast can typically be substituted for each other at a 1:1 ratio, so if your recipe calls for one but you only have the other, don't fret. Just be aware that active yeast may be slower to start rising, so be patient.
If you find that you've accidentally added less yeast than directed, don't trash your dough. You can increase your rising time (try doubling it) to account for the reduced yeast, or you can try putting your dough in a warmer environment (70-80 F) to rise. If you forgot the yeast completely, you can still incorporate it after the fact by mixing it with a few teaspoons of water and re-kneading to incorporate it well into your dough.
2. Your yeast isn't activated
One of the most common mistakes when using yeast is adding it when it's inactive; if you added yeast but your pizza dough still isn't rising, it could be that it hasn't been properly activated. Yeast is a living organism, so if it is too old or stored improperly, it can die. Though active yeast has a longer shelf life than instant yeast, both yeasts can last about two years in your pantry if unopened. Once you open it, it's important to reseal it in an airtight container and keep it in a cool, dry place. Resealed yeast can last about six months in the freezer and four months in the refrigerator. To make sure your yeast is still active, add about two teaspoons to a cup of warm water (about 110-115 F) with a teaspoon of sugar and stir. Ideally, it should froth up immediately. If it hasn't started bubbling up within ten minutes, your yeast is a goner and will not help your pizza dough to rise.
If you're using active dry yeast rather than instant yeast, there are a few other factors to consider. You should always activate your yeast before baking with it, which involves adding it to water in a process similar to what we described above, but in amounts specified in your pizza dough recipe. If you don't activate your yeast, it won't produce the carbon dioxide that causes your dough to rise. You can also accidentally kill your yeast during this process if your water is too hot — make sure to always keep your water temperature below 120 F when activating, to ensure you don't harm it.
3. You added too much salt
Salt is another crucial ingredient in your pizza dough. Most pizza dough recipes will recommend sea salt for the dough, as it adds to the depth of flavor, but there are plenty of types of salt to choose from, and others like kosher salt or table salt will do.
The presence of salt in your dough helps develop the gluten, making your dough more firm and structured, but it also inhibits the yeast. If you add too much salt to your dough, it could dehydrate and kill your yeast before your dough has a chance to rise. The ideal ratio of salt in a pizza dough recipe is 2-3% of the dry volume, so be sure to follow your recipe's ratios. If you accidentally add too much salt to your dough, it may not rise as much, but you can still give it a try at baking it rather than throwing it away.
4. You didn't knead your dough properly
Kneading is an essential step to creating a great pizza dough that rises properly. Kneading helps develop the gluten that will give your dough structure and elasticity. It's also a critical activity to ensure that all of your ingredients are fully and evenly mixed. Without thorough kneading, your yeast may be distributed unevenly and may not absorb enough moisture or sugars, leaving your dough unable to rise.
With that being said, it's also possible to overwork your dough by kneading it too much, leading to a thick and gummy texture. The recommended times for kneading your pizza dough may vary from recipe to recipe, but experts say it's best to knead your pizza dough for about four to six minutes for optimal results. You may groan at the idea of all the dough that will stick to your hands after kneading for that long, but don't worry — you can use the flour wash trick to easily remove dough from your fingers.
5. Your dough is the wrong temperature
Temperature can greatly affect your pizza dough's flavor and its ability to rise. Yeast rises quicker in warmer environments, so if your dough is too cold, it may rise much slower than it otherwise would. The ideal temperature for your pizza dough to rise is between 75 to 78 F. If your kitchen is slightly colder than that, you may need to wait a little longer to get your desired rise.
If you don't want to wait, though, you have a few options. You can preheat your oven to a low setting and allow it to cool to the desired temperature before placing your dough inside. Or, you can place your dough in the oven completely off and simply turn the oven light on, which should heat it to the desired temperature over time. You can also proof your pizza dough close to any other heat source in your home, like an air vent. If you try any of these methods, just ensure you keep your pizza dough in a covered container to keep it from drying out.
6. Your dough needs more time to rise
Most pizza dough recipes will call for two or more separate rising times. The first rise, directly after kneading, is also referred to as bulk fermentation. This stage is usually around two hours, but can last as long as 24 hours depending on different factors. Letting your dough ferment longer in the first rise can help you bake a crispier pizza crust. If your kitchen is cold or you use less yeast in your dough, you may need to wait longer for your dough to rise during this stage.
The second stage of pizza dough rising is referred to as proofing. This occurs after you've done the first shaping of your pizza dough, and is typically shorter. You'll also likely need to let it rest between stretches to stop your pizza dough from shrinking back as you try to form it into a new shape. If your dough isn't rising right away, consider giving it a little more time.
7. Your water isn't pure
If you're using tap water in your pizza dough recipe, it could affect your dough's ability to rise. It's recommended by some bakers to use the purest water available for your dough, to prevent any dissolved elements in the water from interacting with the other ingredients. Those other compounds can pose the threat of killing or inhibiting your yeast and its leavening process. On the other hand, tap water with medium hardness can be suited to baking, as the minerals can actually aid in the leavening process by acting as food for the yeast.
In general, water that's safe to drink from the tap can be used for baking. However, if your area has excessively hard or chlorinated water, or if you repeatedly experience issues with your pizza dough rising, it may be best to boil and cool your water before using it for your pizza dough. You can also try using filtered or bottled water.