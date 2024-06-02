Here's What It Means To 'Activate Yeast' In Baking

Bread recipes that use yeast will typically include a step that involves activating the yeast, which involves putting it in warm water and letting it sit for a while. Did you ever wonder what, exactly, is going on there? There's actually a fascinating bit of science going on in your kitchen, and if you're also wondering if there's a way to optimize that activation, you're going to love what we're going to talk about.

Yeast is made up of about a bajillion (we counted) tiny organisms, and those little granules that we call yeast are actually clumps of these microscopic creatures. There are more than 1,000 different types of yeast — although there are only a few that are using in food production like baker's, brewer's, and distiller's yeasts — and they're all a type of fungus. The packets of yeast you have in your cupboard just waiting to be used in your favorite crusty bread recipe likely contain dry yeast, and that's important.

You can think of dry yeast as being dormant. Yeast cells, just like any other living creature, need sustenance. While they're dry, they have nothing to feed on. Once they're exposed to a food source, that's when the really interesting things start to happen.