Here's How To Test Yeast To Make Sure It's Still Active

Given its place amongst the rest of your baking supplies and pantry staples, it can be easy to think of yeast as an infinitely shelf-stable powder that can be stockpiled and brought out for use whenever it's needed. The unfortunate reality is that, much like how baking soda loses freshness over time, yeast has a set expiration date after which it loses most, if not all, of its essential properties. While yeast can last up to two years if unopened, its lifespan is much more variable after opening, depending on how you store it and where. If you're not sure whether your yeast is still viable or not, the quickest way to check is to place it in some sugar and water and see if it activates.

This process is called proofing the yeast and is essentially "feeding" the yeast to wake it up. Despite seeming like a dry powder like any other powdered baking supply in your pantry, yeast is actually a collection of living microorganisms — the single-celled Saccharomyces cerevisiae — that serve as the biological catalyst for the rising and fermentation of bread. If the yeast is dead, it can't metabolize sugars and produce carbon dioxide and ethanol, meaning that your dough won't rise or take on that distinctive fresh bread aroma — which is why you should always check the viability of questionably stored or old yeast before use.