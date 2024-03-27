11 Common Mistakes People Make When Using Yeast

I'll be honest: I haven't always been good at making bread. Mixing flour and water is fine, and I think kneading by hand is fun. It's the yeast that causes trouble.

Yeast is essential to good bread, but it is as finicky as it is interesting. Yeast is a living organism with a single cell. It belongs to the fungus family, and its purpose in bread dough is to turn starch and sugar into carbon dioxide and alcohol via fermentation. To put it simply, it eats the sugar in the dough, then its gaseous waste products cause your bread to rise and get fluffy. But this process only happens under certain conditions. If your water, dough, or room is not at the right temperature, the yeast can't do its job. It also won't work correctly if your dough has too much of one ingredient, if something is added at the wrong time, or if it isn't given enough time to rest.

I am proud (and only slightly embarrassed) to say that I have made basically every mistake there is to make when using yeast. So, I am here to tell you how to avoid these mistakes, so that you and your little fungus can work together to make the best bread possible.